Want to spice up your Google Slides presentation by including a YouTube video in it? If so, use Slides’ built-in feature to embed your YouTube videos with customizable options. We’ll show you how to do just that.

When you embed a YouTube video, you can make the video play from the beginning or at a specified time. You also get to choose the time when your video ends. Additionally, if you don’t want the video’s sound, you can mute your video, as we’ll explain below.

Embed a YouTube Video in a Google Slides Presentation

To embed a YouTube video in Google Slides, you’ll have to first get your video’s URL (web link). You can get this URL by accessing your video’s page on YouTube, then copying the link that appears in your web browser’s address bar. The link should look something like this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEhZHMtCO5U

Once you have the video link ready, start the video embed process by first opening a web browser on your computer and launching Google Slides. On the site, select the presentation in which you want to add a video.

When your presentation opens, in the left sidebar, click the slide in which you want to embed the video. Then, from Google Slides’ menu bar, select Insert > Video.

An “Insert Video” window will open. Here, at the top, click the “By URL” tab to embed a video using its web link. The other way to add a video is to use the “Search” tab where you can find and select your YouTube video.

We’ll go with the “By URL” method in this guide.

In the “By URL” tab, click the “Paste YouTube URL Here” field and paste your YouTube video’s link. You can use the Ctrl+V (Windows) or Command+V (Mac) shortcut to paste the link.

As soon as you paste the link, you’ll see your video’s preview. Confirm this is the video you want to embed, then at the bottom of the window, click “Select.”

In your selected slide, you now have your YouTube video embedded. To change the video’s size on the slide, drag the handlers available around the border of the video.

To customize how your video plays, use the “Format Options” sidebar on the right. In this sidebar, you’ll mainly use the “Video Playback” section to control the playback of your embedded video.

The options you can customize in this section are:

Play (On Click) : To make your video play only when you click, select this option.

: To make your video play only when you click, select this option. Play (Automatically) : To make your video play automatically when the slide comes, use this option.

: To make your video play automatically when the slide comes, use this option. Play (Manual) : If you’d only like the video to play when you manually play it, select this option.

: If you’d only like the video to play when you manually play it, select this option. Start At : If you want your video to play at a specified time, enter that time here. For example, enter “02:00” to make your video begin at 2 minutes.

: If you want your video to play at a specified time, enter that time here. For example, enter “02:00” to make your video begin at 2 minutes. End At : With this option, you can choose the timestamp where your video stops playing.

: With this option, you can choose the timestamp where your video stops playing. Mute Audio: If you don’t want your video’s sound in your presentation, enable this option.

Feel free to change the options available in other sections, like “Size & Rotation,” “Position,” and “Drop Shadow.”

Google Slides saves your changes automatically, so you don’t have to do anything to ensure your video sticks in the presentation.

And that’s how you make your presentations more engaging by including multimedia content in them. Enjoy!

