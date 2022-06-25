If you manage multiple Discord accounts, the platform’s desktop and web app allow you to add all your accounts into the app and then switch between them with ease. If this sounds like something you want to do, we’ll show you how.

The way this works is that you add your secondary Discord account to the app. Then, when you want to switch between accounts, you use the app’s switch accounts option. Know that both your accounts remain logged in, so you don’t have to enter your login details each time you want to use an account.

Note: As of the writing in May 2022, Discord’s mobile app doesn’t offer the option to manage multiple accounts. You’ll have to use Discord’s desktop or web app to use the feature.

Step 1: Add a Secondary Account to Discord

The first thing you’ll do is add your secondary Discord account to the app. To do this, launch the Discord desktop app or Discord for the web on your computer.

When Discord launches, in the bottom-left corner, click your profile icon and choose Switch Accounts > Manage Accounts.

On the “Manage Accounts” window, select “Add an Account.”

You’ll land on an “Add Account” window. Here, click the “Email or Phone Number” field and type your secondary account’s email or phone number. Click the “Password” field and type your secondary account’s password. It’s easy to reset your Discord password if you’ve forgotten it.

Then select “Continue.”

And that’s it. Your secondary account is now added to Discord and you’re ready to switch to it whenever you want.

Step 2: Switch Between Multiple Accounts in Discord

To use the secondary account in Discord, first, launch the Discord desktop app or Discord for the web on your computer.

When Discord opens, in the lower-left corner, click your profile icon and hover your cursor over “Switch Accounts.”

From the expanded “Switch Accounts” menu, select the account you’d like to use.

Once you select an account, Discord will reload and you’re now using your chosen account.

And that’s how you save yourself from the hassle of entering your Discord login details each time you want to use a different account in the app. Very useful!

While you’re at it, consider learning a few tips to customize your Discord account. This will help you make your account truly yours.

