Ford revealed its F-150 Lightning electric truck last year, serving as another sign that legacy auto companies are shifting to electric vehicles. Now the truck has finally started shipping to buyers.

The Ford F-150 Lightning was unveiled last year, with a traditional truck design on the outside and all-electric internals. It immediately drew comparisons to Tesla’s in-development Cybertruck, with a Ford representative saying at launch that its customers “did not want their truck to look like a doorstop or a spaceship” — a clear jab at the Cybertruck’s polygonal design. The truck also has a large front trunk (a “frunk”) for storage, in addition to the rear bed, and enough built-in outlets to power tents and small homes for a short time. The truck was originally intended to start at $52,974 and max out at around $90,000, but as our sister site ReviewGeek pointed out, many dealerships were pricing high-end models for as much as $145,000.

Bloomberg reports that Michigan resident Nicholas Schmidt received the first delivery of an Ford F-150 Lightning on Thursday, May 26. He told Bloomberg that he owns a Tesla Model 3, and had a deposit for the upcoming Cybertruck — he later tweeted that the reservation was “no longer needed.”

The market for electric trucks in the United States is quickly accelerating (pun intended), with startup company Rivian also starting to ship its R1T truck. Tesla has delayed the Cybertruck multiple times, with the car not expected to arrive until sometime in 2023. Tesla is also facing production difficulties, and CEO Elon Musk is currently busy with a chaotic acquisition of Twitter.

Even though the F-150 Lightning seems impressive on paper, its massive design has opened it to the same criticisms as traditional pickup trucks. The ever-increasing height and size of trucks limits the visibility of drivers, with Consumer Reports finding that some trucks now have “front blind spots 11 feet longer than those in some sedans, and 7 feet longer than in many popular SUVs.” The F-150 Lightning also weighs 6,500 pounds, more than 35% heavier than the gas-powered model — making injury more likely for any pedestrians hit by the truck.