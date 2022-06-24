What to Look For in an Outdoor Solar Light in 2022

Before you start buying outdoor solar lights, you should consider a few things. First and foremost, it’s a good idea to inspect your landscape and pick the areas you might want to illuminate. Then, you can decide which type of solar light would be most suitable for that part of your property.

There are several types of outdoor solar lights on the market. For example, floodlights are typically used for security purposes, whereas you can use spotlights to highlight trees or other parts of your landscape. Similarly, path lights are suitable for lighting up the walkway, driveway, or sidewalk.

In addition, while some types of solar lights have a single dusk-to-dawn mode for all-night operation, others can be motion-controlled or timer-based. Again, you can decide which will best suit your needs.

After choosing the type of light you want, its brightness comes into play. Most light manufacturers will mention the maximum brightness of a light in lumens. It helps gauge the brightness of a light, and the higher you go in lumens, the brighter a light will be. Color temperature, weather protection, and light coverage angle are other vital features that you should keep in mind while selecting an outdoor solar light.

Lastly, keep in mind that solar lights work best when placed in locations that receive plenty of sunlight. After all, it’s the solar energy that will charge the battery in that light, and if the panel is in the shade, the light may not work when you need it to.

Now that we have gone through the basics, it’s time to delve into our recommendations.

The Ring Smart Lighting Solar Floodlight is an excellent solution to your outdoor security needs. But what really sets it apart from other solar floodlights on the market is its smart functionality. You can control the light with the Ring app on Android and iPhone or sync it with other Ring products, including doorbells and cameras.

In terms of actual light, the Ring Solar Floodlight shines up to 1200 lumens of bright white light. It’s activated when it senses motion, and Ring says it has a 120-degree field of view. While its motion detection is good enough for most people, there is an option to adjust sensitivity settings. In addition, the company’s algorithm learns as you use the light.

The floodlight is quite easy to install, and you will just need a power drill and some space. It comes with a solar panel that is about the size of an iPad mini, just thicker. You will need to mount it up in a sunny spot and connect to the floodlight using the attached four-meter cable. The whole thing shouldn’t take more than 10-15 minutes.

It’s also rated IP66, so you don’t have to worry about anything on the weather front. And you can adjust the two light heads and the motion sensor for best performance.

Unfortunately, the Ring Solar Floodlight needs the Ring Bridge to offer smart functions. If you don’t already own a bridge, it’s best to opt for the bundle. But if you have a fourth-gen Amazon Echo or third-gen Echo Show 10, you can use it instead.

Best Outdoor Solar Floodlight Ring Smart Lighting Solar Floodlight The Ring floodlight is a solid outdoor solar light. It offers 1200 lumens of brightness, smart features, and IP66 dust and water resistance.

Pros ✓ Two mounting modes

Two mounting modes ✓ Automatic dusk-to-dawn operation

Automatic dusk-to-dawn operation ✓ 200 lumens brightness Cons ✗ Weather-resistance seal issues

If you are looking to highlight specific architectural or landscape features, there is no better option than the Nekteck Solar Spot Light. Thanks to its 2-in-1 design, you can either stick it in the ground or mount it on a wall. Whichever placement is suitable for you, the Nekteck light is a breeze to install.

The spotlight offers 200 lumens of brightness and has a sizeable solar panel to keep the batteries charged. Additionally, you get a simple automatic dusk-to-dawn operation, so you don’t have to worry about turning it on or off.

There are two brightness modes, but the high brightness mode will only last around six hours. However, on the low brightness setting, the Nekteck light can go on for a maximum of 10 hours.

One of the highlights of the spotlight is its adjustable nature. For example, you can tweak the angle of the solar panel up to 90 degrees, whereas the LED lighting supports up to 180-degree adjustment.

The light is also rated IP64 for dust and water resistance. However, some buyers have encountered sealing issues, leading to dust and water getting in the light. But the problem seems to come up rarely, so this isn’t a dealbreaker.

The Nekteck Solar Spot Light is available in two, four, six, or eight-packs and you can pick from 3000K warm white, 6500K cold white, and multicolor options.

Best Outdoor Solar Spotlight Nekteck Solar Spot Light The Nekteck Solar Spot Light is a perfect way to accentuate landscape features, thanks to its 200 lumens brightness. In addition, the light can be mounted one of two ways.

Pros ✓ Hassle-free installation

Hassle-free installation ✓ Rust-resistant construction

Rust-resistant construction ✓ Look aesthetically pleasing Cons ✗ Plastic stake could be better

You can light up the perimeter of your yard or illuminate the walkway area with these warm white solar lights from Hampton Bay. These lights offer 10 lumens of brightness and can last up to eight hours on a full charge.

Hampton Bay has used aluminum and glass construction, which is durable and rated IPX4 for water resistance—and thanks to aluminum, you don’t have to worry about rusting. Additionally, the lights look aesthetically pleasing, and the crackled glass creates a nice pattern on the ground.

Like the Nekteck Solar Spot Light, these pathway lights also have an automatic dusk-to-dawn operation. You don’t have to worry about them after the initial setup!

Finally, with the plastic stakes, the Hampton Bay lights take seconds to install. Just make sure you install these in places that get a lot of sunlight.

Best Outdoor Solar Path Lights Hampton Bay Solar Light Whether you are lining a walkway or lighting up the perimeter of your yard, the Hampton Bay Solar Light is an excellent option.

Best Outdoor Solar String Lights: Brightech Ambience Pro

Pros ✓ Painless installation

Painless installation ✓ Weather-proof design

Weather-proof design ✓ Vintage, charming look

Vintage, charming look ✓ Automatic operation Cons ✗ Only 10 lumens of brightness

Only 10 lumens of brightness ✗ Replacement bulbs not readily available

String lights are a fun way to add character to your patio, porch, or backyard. The Brightech Ambience Pro string lights feature vintage-style Edison bulbs for an inviting ambiance. Each 12-bulb strand is 27 feet long, and it’s connected to a solar panel by a six-foot wire. This gives you sufficient leeway in mounting the solar panel in a spot that receives plenty of sunlight.

You can either use the included clip or stake to mount the solar panel. Either way, the entire process is painless and won’t take more than a few minutes.

The bulbs deliver around 10 lumens of white light, and they will last up to six hours on a full charge. The overall build quality is good, and the bulbs are made from shatterproof plastic. The company also says the string lights can withstand rain, snow, and strong winds, though they don’t mention a specific water or weather resistance rating.

All-in-all, the Brightech Ambience Pro strings lights are simple to use, and they’ll add a nice ambiance to wherever you place them. You can pick from 2700K warm white and 3000K soft white bulb options.

Best Outdoor Solar String Lights Brightech Ambience Pro Decorate your gazebo, pergola, or patio with these antique-looking solar string lights of Brightech. The lights are easy-to-install and fairly durable.

Best Outdoor Solar Wall Light: Aootek Solar Light

Pros ✓ 120 LEDs offer high brightness

120 LEDs offer high brightness ✓ Great value for money

Great value for money ✓ Three operation modes Cons ✗ Controls are inaccessible after installation

If you are looking for a solar-powered outdoor wall light, it is tough to beat the Aootek Solar Light. It packs 120 LED bulbs for high brightness and offers 270-degree coverage. The light also comes with a reliable motion sensor. It offers three modes—security light mode, all-night mode, and smart brightness control mode.

In the security light mode, as the name suggests, the light only turns on for 15 seconds when it detects motion. However, in the smart brightness control mode, the light is up at a low intensity all night but increases the brightness when it detects motion. Finally, in the all-night mode, the Aootek light is constantly on but on a lower brightness level than the security mode.

Like most solar lights, it’s relatively easy to install. But unfortunately, as the controls are on the back, you will need to uninstall it if you want to change the mode. It’s not a difficult process to uninstall the light to change the mode, but annoying nonetheless.

Finally, the Aootek Solar Light is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance in other features, so it can withstand most weather conditions.

Best Outdoor Solar Wall Light Aootek Solar Light The wide-angle, wall-mount Aootek Solar Light features 120 LEDs for high brightness and a motion sensor to detect people from up to 26 feet.

Pros ✓ Easy to install

Easy to install ✓ Wide 270-degree coverage

Wide 270-degree coverage ✓ Three operation modes Cons ✗ Motion sensor can be too sensitive

Motion sensor can be too sensitive ✗ No warm white light option

The Litom Original Solar Light is a solid option to light up the front of your garage. A single Litom solar light can illuminate about 200 square feet of area, thanks to its 270-degree coverage. In addition, it has 24 LEDs, and although Litom doesn’t mention the exact brightness in lumens, it gets sufficiently bright to light up your driveway.

There are three operation modes. You can either have the light stay on all night at medium intensity, turn on at high intensity for around 20 seconds when motion is detected, or stay on all night at low intensity and become brighter when motion is detected. These modes give you plenty of flexibility.

The light is also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, making it ready for pretty much any weather. In addition, the installation is simple, and you will just need a power drill to get it all set up.

Unfortunately, the Litom Original Solar Light is only available in a cool white light, which some people may not prefer. Still, this is a solid garage light if you don’t have a preference on what type of white light you’ll get.