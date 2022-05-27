It’s no mystery that some fonts are easier to read than others. “Bionic Reading” is a tool that’s more than just font, and it could improve your reading speed and comprehension. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Bionic Reading?

Let’s start with the basics. Bionic Reading was created by a Swiss developer named Renato Casuut. His aim was to make reading easier by “guiding the eyes through artificial fixation points.” What the heck does that mean?

In the image at the top of this page, you can see the first three letters of the word “Bionic” are in bold. The word “Reading” has the first four letters in bold. This is how all words are presented in Bionic Reading. You can see the difference compared to regular text in the image below.

The idea is your eyes focus on the bolded part of the word and your brain completes the rest. Your brain can read faster than your eyes, so by essentially reducing the number of letters your eye needs to look at, you can read faster while still retaining the full context.

It may look like a simple font, but it’s actually quite a bit more than that. A font wouldn’t be able to change certain parts of words. The Bionic Reading API can be used by developers to make it a text option in apps. They can adjust how many letters are bolded and the contrast with the unhighlighted letters.

How to Use Bionic Reading

At the time of writing in May 2022, Bionic Reading is a very new tool. There are a couple of iPhone apps and a Mac app that have it built-in. You can try it right now with Reeder 5, Lire, and Fiery Feeds.

Bionic Reading also offers a free converter tool for TXT, RTF, RTFD, EPUB, and DOCX files. That means you can convert eBooks and use Bionic Reading on your Kindle devices and other eReaders. Simply upload the file to the web converter.

After it’s done converting, click the download icon.

Choose “EPUB” as the format, and then use our guide to transfer it to your Kindle eReader.

Of course, you don’t only have to use this for eReaders. You can do the same thing to convert PDFs and other files that you may want to be able to read faster.

Should You Use It?

All of this sounds very exciting in theory, but should you use it? You may have already answered that question with the few examples on this page. Do you feel like you can read this sentence easier than the others? If the answer is yes, maybe you should give it a try.

Some people with conditions such as ADHD or dyslexia have found that Bionic Reading improves their reading comprehension. Other people don’t seem to notice a big difference compared to regular ‘ol text.

At the time of writing, there’s no evidence to suggest Bionic Reading is any better than regular text. However, if you find it easier to read, there’s no reason not to give it a shot. More apps and devices will likely implement the feature as it continues to gain steam.