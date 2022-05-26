Google’s main business is still online advertising, and much of that can be found in Google’s own services. Now the company is working on new ad formats in Google Search and YouTube.

Google held a ‘Google Marketing Live’ event earlier this week, where the company showcased how businesses can use Google Ads, including new ad formats. Starting later this year, companies will be able to create larger shopping ads that appear in mobile search results. Google’s below example shows a full-width image block when you search for “snowboard”, with left and right swipes switching between different store listings.

Google will also add the ability for retailers to add a ‘3D’ button to shopping links in search, which will display a 3D model that can be placed in a room using augmented reality (AR). Finally, messages about loyalty/rewards programs will appear on shopping elements — Google’s example included a hair brush with a message below it stating “Get free shipping and earn points.”

More advertising is also coming to YouTube, specifically on YouTube Shorts (the short-form full-screen videos). Google didn’t mention exactly how they will work from the perspective of someone watching videos, but it seems like they will appear as you swipe between different Shorts, similar to ads on TikTok and Instagram Stories. Google is also giving advertisers the option of adding links that appear at the bottom of the screen.

Google told TechCrunch that video creators won’t receive any income from ads appearing on Shorts, at least right now. The company said, “we will continue to reward thousands of creators and artists monthly via the YouTube Shorts Fund while we develop a long-term model for creator monetization in Shorts. We are actively working on a monetization solution for Shorts creators and will be using the learnings from this launch to inform that.”

Advertisement



The new Google Search ads will start showing up later this year, but Google is already rolling out advertisements on YouTube Shorts.