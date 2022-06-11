You can increase or decrease your Apple Watch Move goal to make it harder or easier to fill your Move ring each day. You can’t do this on your iPhone, you’ll need to do it on your Apple Watch directly.

Change Your Move Goal

You can change your Move goal using the Activity app on your Apple Watch. You’ll find this in the main menu by clicking the Digital Crown, launch it quickly by tapping on the activity rings complication on your Apple Watch face.

With the Activity app open, make sure you’re on the “first page” where you can see your three rings: Move, Exercise, and Stand. Scroll down to the very bottom of the screen and tap on the “Change Goals” button.

From here you can change your Move, Exercise, and Stand goals in sequence. By default, the Exercise and Stand goals will be at 30 minutes and 12 hours respectively. The Move goal for each person differs based on what information you gave your Apple Watch when you first got it, and whether or not you’ve accepted Apple’s invitation to increase or decrease it based on activity levels.

If you keep smashing your Move goal, your Watch will keep suggesting that you increase your Move goal. Eventually, you will reach a number you likely cannot achieve, so make sure you settle on a Move goal you’re comfortable with or you’ll lose your streak.

Filling Your Move Goal Each Day

The easiest way to fill your Move ring each day is to record all of your workouts and activities. This includes obvious things like gym sessions and runs, but also fitness gaming sessions that get the blood pumping or even your morning walk to work.

Your Apple Watch will record most residual movement, but you’ll be awarded more active energy when you record it as an appropriate workout. You’ll also get better heart rate information and GPS records in certain workouts (like walks, hikes, and runs), but this will tax your Watch battery more.

Remember that your Move goal should motivate you, so setting it too high or low defeats the object of having one at all.

Get More Out of Your Apple Watch

There are many reasons to love your Apple Watch. Check out our top Apple Watch tips and tricks to make sure you’re making the most of yours.

