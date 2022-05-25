Google Docs adds new features all the time, but now Google has added a useful new text feature: the ability to select multiple blocks of text at once.

Google revealed in a blog post, “you can now make multiple text selections at once, and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to all selections. This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes, increasing your overall productivity.”

The same functionality has been available in Microsoft Word for a while (hold down CTRL while clicking text), but it’s great to see it in Google Docs too. This is just the latest improvement to Docs — dropdown chips and table templates were added at the beginning of May, and improved support for Markdown formatting arrived in March.

Google says the feature started rolling out on May 25, and it may take up to 15 days to appear for everyone. It’s available for everyone using Docs, no matter if you have a free Gmail account or a paid plan from work or your school.