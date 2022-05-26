Tabs are an indispensable part of web browsers. Navigating between tabs and keeping them organized can be a challenge—especially if you love to keep tons of them open. We’ll show you some nifty keyboard shortcuts for Google Chrome to help.

All web browsers have a lot of keyboard shortcuts you may not know about. Sometimes, keeping your fingers on the keyboard is faster than moving the mouse. A lot of these shortcuts can be found in other browsers as well, but we’ll be focusing on Google Chrome.

Note: Keyboard shortcuts that refer to tabs with numbers are counting from left to right, as shown in the image below.

Windows Keyboard Shortcuts for Google Chrome Tabs

PCs running Windows 11, Windows 10, and even older versions of Windows can use the following shortcuts. These shortcuts also apply to Chromebooks and Chrome on Linux.

Open a New Tab: Ctrl+T

Ctrl+T Switch to the Next Tab: Ctrl+Tab

Ctrl+Tab Switch to the Previous Tab: Ctrl+Shift+Tab

Ctrl+Shift+Tab Move the Current Tab Left: Ctrl+Shift+Page Up

Ctrl+Shift+Page Up Move the Current Tab Right: Ctrl+Shift+Page Down

Ctrl+Shift+Page Down Close Current Tab: Ctrl+W

Ctrl+W Go to a Specific Tab: Ctrl+1-8 (Tabs are numbered from left to right.)

Ctrl+1-8 (Tabs are numbered from left to right.) Open the Last Closed Tab: Ctrl+Shift+T

Ctrl+Shift+T Open Incognito/Private Window: Ctrl+Shift+N

Ctrl+Shift+N Open a New Browser Window: Ctrl+N

Ctrl+N Open Link in New Tab: Ctrl+click link

Ctrl+click link Close the Window: Alt+F4

Mac Keyboard Shortcuts for Google Chrome Tabs

The keyboard shortcuts for Chrome on macOS are slightly different than Windows.

Open a New Tab: Command+T

Command+T Switch to the Next Tab: Ctrl+Tab

Ctrl+Tab Switch to the Previous Tab: Ctrl+Shift+Tab

Ctrl+Shift+Tab Move the Current Tab Left: Ctrl+Shift+Page Up (Fn+Up Arrow)

Ctrl+Shift+Page Up (Fn+Up Arrow) Move the Current Tab Right: Ctrl+Shift+Page Down (Fn+Down Arrow)

Ctrl+Shift+Page Down (Fn+Down Arrow) Close Current Tab: Command+W

Command+W Go to a Specific Tab: Command+1-8 (Tabs are numbered from left to right.)

Command+1-8 (Tabs are numbered from left to right.) Open the Last Closed Tab: Ctrl+Shift+T

Ctrl+Shift+T Open Incognito/Private Window: Command+Shift+N

Command+Shift+N Open a New Browser Window: Command+N

Command+N Open Link in New Tab: Command+click link

Command+click link Close the Window: Command+Shift+W

People don’t use keyboard shortcuts as much as they should. Controlling tabs is just one thing you can do with keyboard shortcuts in Chrome. There are tons of other very useful shortcuts to know!

