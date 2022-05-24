Microsoft has been working on a Windows Subsystem for Android, allowing Android apps and games to easily run on top of Windows 11. Now the feature is rolling out to more countries.

Even though the Windows Subsystem for Android is just a (complex) virtual machine, so there shouldn’t be any geographic limitations, the feature has only been officially available in the United States. The restrictions might have been due to the Subsystem’s integration with the Amazon Appstore, which is the recommended method of installing Android apps and games, but the Amazon Appstore is currently available in over 200 countries and territories.

The good news is that the Windows Subsystem for Android will start rolling out to more countries. Microsoft revealed in a blog post, “the Amazon Appstore preview on Windows 11 is currently available in the US, and it will be expanding to five additional countries including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom by the end of this year.”

That’s not the only improvement rolling out to Android apps. Microsoft revealed last week that the Subsystem is being updated to Android 12.1, with improved desktop integration and a revamped Settings page. The upgrade is still being tested with Windows Insiders, but it should roll out to everyone once all the bugs are worked out.

It’s still annoying that the Subsystem is limited to certain countries, but there are unofficial methods to enable it in other regions that involve sideloading the required Microsoft Store package.