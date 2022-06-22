Google Docs logo on a white background.

To add a new page anywhere in your Google Docs document, select an option from the Docs’ menu bar or use a keyboard shortcut. We’ll show you how to use both of these options in Docs on desktop and mobile.

In Google Docs, you basically add a new page by inserting a page break. Anything written after this page break will appear on the new page.

Table of Contents

Insert a New Page in Google Docs on Desktop
Add a New Page in Google Docs on Mobile

To add a new page to a document from your desktop, first, launch the Google Docs site on your computer. Then open the document in which you want to add a page.

On the document’s editing screen, place your cursor where you want to insert a new page. Everything to the right of your cursor will move to the new page.

Select the new page location.

From Google Docs’ menu bar, select Insert > Break > Page Break. Alternatively, press Ctrl+Enter (Windows, Linux, Chromebook) or Command+Enter (Mac).

Choose Insert > Break > Page Break.

If you’ve enabled the View > Show Print Layout option, you will see a page break line indicating the new page. If you don’t have that option enabled, scroll down to see your new page.

A page break line in Google Docs on desktop.

And that’s how you break down your text into multiple pages in Google Docs. Very useful!

Add a New Page in Google Docs on Mobile

To insert a new page from your mobile, first, launch the Google Docs app on your phone. Then tap the document in which you want to add a page.

On the document preview page, at the bottom-right corner, tap the pencil icon. This will let you edit your document.

On the editing screen, tap where you want to add a new page. Everything to the right of your tapped location will appear on the new page. Then, at the top, select the “+” (plus) icon.

Choose a location and tap "+."

From the “Insert” menu that opens, choose “Page Break.”

Select "Page Break" from the menu.

In your document, you’ll see a dotted line with the text “Page Break.” Anything below this line is on a new page.

A page break line in Google Docs on mobile.

And that’s how you turn your single-page documents into multi-page documents on Google Docs.

Now that you’ve added multiple pages to your document, you may want to add page numbers so it’s easier to find a specific page in your document. Check out our guide to learn how to do just that.

