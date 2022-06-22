To add a new page anywhere in your Google Docs document, select an option from the Docs’ menu bar or use a keyboard shortcut. We’ll show you how to use both of these options in Docs on desktop and mobile.

In Google Docs, you basically add a new page by inserting a page break. Anything written after this page break will appear on the new page.

Insert a New Page in Google Docs on Desktop

To add a new page to a document from your desktop, first, launch the Google Docs site on your computer. Then open the document in which you want to add a page.

On the document’s editing screen, place your cursor where you want to insert a new page. Everything to the right of your cursor will move to the new page.

From Google Docs’ menu bar, select Insert > Break > Page Break. Alternatively, press Ctrl+Enter (Windows, Linux, Chromebook) or Command+Enter (Mac).

If you’ve enabled the View > Show Print Layout option, you will see a page break line indicating the new page. If you don’t have that option enabled, scroll down to see your new page.

And that’s how you break down your text into multiple pages in Google Docs. Very useful!

Add a New Page in Google Docs on Mobile

To insert a new page from your mobile, first, launch the Google Docs app on your phone. Then tap the document in which you want to add a page.

On the document preview page, at the bottom-right corner, tap the pencil icon. This will let you edit your document.

On the editing screen, tap where you want to add a new page. Everything to the right of your tapped location will appear on the new page. Then, at the top, select the “+” (plus) icon.

From the “Insert” menu that opens, choose “Page Break.”

In your document, you’ll see a dotted line with the text “Page Break.” Anything below this line is on a new page.

And that’s how you turn your single-page documents into multi-page documents on Google Docs.

Now that you’ve added multiple pages to your document, you may want to add page numbers so it’s easier to find a specific page in your document. Check out our guide to learn how to do just that.

