Starting with one blockbuster movie about genetically engineered dinosaurs in the modern world, Jurassic Park has become one of the most lucrative pop-culture properties of the last three decades. Here’s how to stream the Jurassic Park franchise.

Jurassic Park

The franchise began with this adaptation of Michael Crichton’s bestselling novel, a sci-fi thriller about a rich mogul (Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond) who creates an island attraction filled with cloned dinosaurs. Director Steven Spielberg gives the movie a sense of grand adventure, balancing the human element via scientist characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum with the spectacle of attacking dinosaurs. One of the first major movies to use extensive CGI effects, Jurassic Park is a technical and narrative wonder.

Jurassic Park is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg returns to direct the only sequel he’s made outside the Indiana Jones franchise, loosely adapting Michael Crichton’s follow-up novel. Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough are the only main stars to reprise their roles, joining a cast that includes Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethewaite, and Vince Vaughn. John Hammond reveals the existence of a second island, where dinosaurs have been allowed to roam free. An expedition led by Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm travels to the island, attempting to stop plans to bring these dinosaurs to the mainland where they can wreak havoc.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).

Jurassic Park III

Steven Spielberg bows out, replaced by director Joe Johnston for the first Jurassic Park movie not based directly on a Michael Crichton novel. After sitting out the second movie, Laura Dern and Sam Neill return, as Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant is tricked into joining a rescue mission to the abandoned island of wild dinosaurs. New additions to the cast include William H. Macy, Téa Leoni, and Alessandro Nivola, providing more fodder for the dangerous dinosaur attacks. Jurassic Park III closes out the original trilogy, leaving the franchise dormant for nearly 15 years.

Jurassic Park III is streaming on HBO Max ($9.99+ per month).

Jurassic World

This franchise revival from director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow returns to the idea of the dinosaur theme park, on a much larger scale. Here, the park has been thriving for years, but an escaped genetically engineered hybrid dinosaur sets off a chain reaction of chaos. Soon, the park is overrun by dinosaurs on the loose, putting all of the day’s attendees in danger. Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt play the park employees who must contain the dinosaurs and keep visitors safe, while uncovering a corporate conspiracy to weaponize the most dangerous beasts.

Jurassic World is available for digital purchase ($11.99+) and rental ($3.99+) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The island of the former Jurassic World theme park has been abandoned to the dinosaurs, but a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe out whatever animals are left there. Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt return as the former park employees who now lead a mission to rescue the remaining dinosaurs and save them from a new extinction. Of course, what John Hammond’s shady former partner really wants is to bring the dinosaurs to his estate to auction them on the black market. Jeff Goldblum returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm to once again warn the world of the dangers.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available for digital purchase ($11.99+) and rental ($3.99) at Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Set during and immediately following the events of Jurassic World, this animated series focuses on a group of teenagers participating in a dinosaur-themed camp experience elsewhere on the same island. They find themselves stranded when the dinosaurs escape, and they have to fend for themselves to keep safe and eventually escape the island. The show combines the danger and suspense of the Jurassic Park movies with a more family-friendly tone and a focus on younger characters.

Seasons 1-4 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous are streaming on Netflix ($9.99+ per month).