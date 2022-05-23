Corsair is best known for its PC gaming accessories and hardware, like RAM and keyboards, but the company has also sold pre-built PCs in recent years. Corsair is now expanding into gaming laptops, and its first model has a mechanical keyboard and MacBook-like touch bar.

AMD revealed its new Ryzen 7000 series of processors today, and even though those are limited to desktop PCs (at least for now), the company also talked about its partnerships with laptop manufacturers. Corsair was present at the event, and showed off its first gaming laptop: the Corsair Voyager a1600.

Play Video

The Voyager laptop is built with a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz screen, Radeon RX 6800M graphics, a 16-thread Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Wi-Fi 6E support, Dolby Atmos audio, and a 1080p camera. The MacBook-like touch bar above the keyboard is definitely unique — Corsair is calling it a ‘macro bar,’ with 10 shortcut buttons and a small LCD screen in the center. The keyboard itself has low-profile mechanical Cherry MX switches, with per-key RGB backlighting.

Corsair is also including a few features that tie in with its other products. Many of the company’s keyboards, mice, and other accessories use the ‘Slipstream’ USB wireless adapter, which is built into the Voyager laptop. The macro bar is also configured using the same software used for the Elgato Stream Deck, a popular product sold by Corsair.

You can learn more about the laptop at the source link below. There’s no timeframe for release yet (or official pricing), but you can sign up for email updates to know when it becomes available. Multiple hardware configurations will be available, and Corsair even plans to offer custom UV printing or laser etching options.