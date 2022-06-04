By logging out of Facebook on your iPhone, you can use other accounts with the app as well as secure your account data by not making it available to anyone who uses your phone. We’ll explain to you the entire Facebook sign-out process.

The following guide assumes you have access to your phone. If you’ve lost access to your iPhone, you can remotely log out of your Facebook account. Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

Later, you can use your account with the app by entering your username and password.

RELATED: How to Log Out of Facebook on All Your Devices at Once

Sign Out of Facebook on an iPhone

To begin the log-out process, launch the Facebook app on your iPhone. In the app’s bottom bar, tap “Menu.”

On the “Menu” page, scroll down to the bottom. There, tap “Log Out.”

Advertisement



A prompt will open from the bottom of your phone’s screen. Tap “Log Out.”

Facebook will take you to the app’s main page where you can still see your profile picture. The app does that to make it easy to log back into your account.

If you’d like to completely remove your account from the app, then on the profile picture page, tap the gear icon.

On the “Login Settings” page, choose “Remove Account.”

And that’s it. Your account is now fully removed from the Facebook app on your iPhone. To reuse your account, you’ll have to enter your username and password in the app.

Are you logging out of the Facebook app because you don’t like the user interface? If so, you can access Facebook’s desktop version on your iPhone, which gives you a desktop-like social media feeling on your phone, all without needing an additional app.

RELATED: How to Access the Desktop Version of Facebook on iPhone