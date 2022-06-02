Using just the built-in features in iPhone’s Photos and YouTube app, you can make your videos play in a loop for as long as you want. This eliminates the need to manually re-play your videos, and we’ll show you how to do that.

RELATED: How to Edit Photos on Your iPhone (Using the Photos App)

Play a Video in iPhone’s Photos App in a Loop

In iPhone’s Photos app, you don’t have an official feature to play your video itself in a loop. But, you can make a slideshow out of your video and make that play in a loop, which basically plays your video until you manually stop it.

To use this workaround, first, launch Photos on your iPhone. Then tap the video you’d like to play in a loop.

On the video page, in the bottom-left corner, tap the share icon (an arrow pointing upwards).

From the share menu, select “Slideshow.”

Photos will play your video as a slideshow, but this slideshow has a specific theme, background music, and only plays once (not on loop). To change these settings, in the slideshow’s bottom-right corner, tap “Options.”

On the “Slideshow Options” page, tap “Theme.”

Advertisement



On the “Themes” screen, choose a simple theme so you can focus on your video. “Origami” is a good option. Then, in the top-left corner, tap “Back.”

Turn off the slideshow music so you can hear your video’s audio. Do this by selecting “Music” and tapping “None.” Then go back to the previous page.

Put your video in a loop by enabling the “Repeat” option. Then, in the top-right corner, tap “Done” to save your changes.

Photos will take you back to your video screen. Here, your video will play in a loop until you manually close it.

And that’s how you continue to watch your favorite videos on your iPhone!

RELATED: How to Make a Slideshow on an iPhone

Make a YouTube Video Play in a Loop on iPhone

YouTube’s app for iPhone offers the option to play all your videos in a loop.

Advertisement



To use that feature, first, launch YouTube on your phone. In the app, tap the video you’d like to play.

On the video playback page, in the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

From the open menu, select “Loop Video.”

And YouTube will keep playing the same video until you disable the loop. You can turn off the loop feature by tapping the same three dots and choosing “Loop Video.” Enjoy!

RELATED: How to Make YouTube Videos Loop Continuously