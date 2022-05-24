Logitech has been selling gaming mechanical keyboards for years, but now the has revealed the productivity-focused MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini. There’s also a new MX Master 3S wireless ergonomic mouse on the way.

Logitech MX Mechanical

Two new wireless Logitech MX keyboards are about to hit store shelves, and unlike all existing MX Keyboards, they have mechanical switches. The MX Mechanical will be available for $169.99, while the smaller MX Mechanical Mini will cost $149.99. Besides the physical size, and a lack of a number pad on the Mini, the two keyboards are identical.

Logitech will sell the keyboards with three options for key switches: ‘Tactile Quiet’ (Brown), ‘Clicky’ (Blue), or ‘Linear’ (Red). Unfortunately, it sounds like the available options will differ by region. Logitech says the Brown key switches will be available everywhere the keyboards are sold, while the Blue and Red switches will only be sold in “select markets.”

No matter which option you choose, the keys are low-profile (with a 19mm pitch), making them more similar to laptop keyboards or other MX keyboards than most gaming-oriented mechanical boards. There are also multiple backlight effects, but only in white — if you want a flashing rainbow keyboard, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

The MX Mechanical has the same connectivity options as the other Logitech MX keyboards. Bluetooth Low Energy is the preferred method, which works with any computer or mobile device with Bluetooth LE support. If your computer doesn’t have Bluetooth, or if you need USB access for any other reason (like changing BIOS settings without plugging in another keyboard), you’ll have to use the included Logi Bolt wireless adapter. Annoyingly, you can’t plug the keyboard into a computer with the USB Type-C port used for charging. It’s also worth noting that the Bolt adapter isn’t compatible with the Logitech Unifying receiver that most of the company’s other products use.

This isn’t the first time Logitech has tried to sell a mechanical keyboard not aimed at gaming. The K840 was released a few years ago, using Romer-G mechanical switches, but it has since been discontinued.

You’ll be able to buy the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini starting this month at logitech.com. It will probably show up at other stores soon, but Logitech hasn’t confirmed that yet.

MX Master 3S

Logitech’s MX Master series includes some of the best wireless mice around, and now there’s another option: the Master 3S. It’s a replacement for the MX Master 3, and the design looks nearly identical to its predecessor. You still get an ergonomic design with a tilted angle, customizable buttons, and USB Type-C charging. Two color options are available: graphite and ‘pale gray.’

The main improvement is that clicking now generates 90% less noise noise, and the sensor has been upgraded from 4,000 DPI to to 8,000 DPI. That’s still far below most computer mice designed for gaming (like the 20,000 DPI sensor in the Razer Viper Ultimate), but still more than enough sensitivity for regular tasks and light gaming.

Logitech has also upgraded the connectivity options to match the MX Mechanical and other newer products. Bluetooth is still an option, but the Logitech Unifying USB adapter is no longer supported — you have to use the Logi Bolt adapter instead.

The MX Master 3S will start shipping this month at logitech.com, and it will likely be available at other retailers soon as well. Pricing is set at $99.