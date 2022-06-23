Google Docs makes it easy to download your documents in various formats, including PDF. You can turn your documents into PDFs on your desktop as well as on your Android phone. We’ll show you how to do that.

Note: As of the writing in May 2022, Google Docs for iPhone and iPad doesn’t allow you to save your documents in PDF format.

Save a Google Doc as a PDF on Desktop

Open the Google Doc in a browser. Click File > Download > PDF Document. Choose a file location and name and click “Save.”

On your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the Google Docs website to convert your documents to PDF.

To start, open your preferred web browser and launch Google Docs. Sign in to your account on the site, then click the document you want to save as a PDF.

When the document opens, from Google Docs’ menu bar, select File > Download > PDF Document.

Your computer’s standard “save as” window will open. Here, choose the folder to save your PDF in, optionally enter a name for the file, and click “Save.”

And you’re all set. Your chosen Google Doc’s PDF version is now available in your specified folder.

Did you know you can edit PDFs with Google Docs?

Change a Google Doc Into a PDF on Android

On your Android phone, use the free Google Docs app to convert your documents to PDF format.

To begin, launch the Google Docs app on your phone. Then select the document you want to save as a PDF.

On the document screen, in the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

In the three-dot menu, select “Share & Export.”

In the “Share & Export” menu, tap “Save As.”

You’ll see a “Save As” menu listing the formats you can download your document in. Here, choose “PDF Document” and tap “OK.”

Your document’s PDF preview will open. To save this PDF file, at the top of the preview, select the download icon (an arrow pointing downwards).

Your PDF will be downloaded and you’ll find it in your phone’s Downloads folder.

And that’s how you make your Google Docs accessible on many more devices!

If you’d like to edit your Google Docs offline, you can save your Docs in Microsoft Word (DOCX) format as well. Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

