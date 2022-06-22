If you’d like to stop seeing someone’s posts in your news feed, unfollow them in your Facebook account. You can continue to be friends with them while still unfollowing them. We’ll show you how to do that using your desktop and your mobile phone.

RELATED: Do the People You Follow on Social Media Spark Joy?

Unfriending vs. Unfollowing Someone

Unfriending and unfollowing are two different things on Facebook.

When you unfollow someone, you can continue to be friends with that person. It’s just that you don’t see that person’s posts in your newsfeed anymore.

Unfriending, on the other hand, removes that person from your friend list and also makes that person’s posts disappear from your news feed.

In either case, Facebook doesn’t notify the user that you’ve unfollowed or unfriended them. Additionally, the change applies across devices, so you only have to do it once. Later, if you want, you can add someone back as a friend or follow them again.

Unfollow Someone From Their Profile Page

Open the peron’s profile. Click or tap the “Following” button. From the list of options, select “Unfollow.”

A quick way to unfollow someone is to visit the person’s profile page and select an option. You can do this on both your desktop and your mobile phone, as follows.

Stop Following Someone on Desktop

On your desktop, launch a web browser and open Facebook. Then access the profile page of the person you want to unfollow.

On the profile page, next to the person’s name at the top, click “Following.”

In the menu that opens, choose “Unfollow.”

And you’ll immediately unfollow that person in your Facebook account.

Stop Following Someone on Mobile

On your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, launch the Facebook app. Then access the profile page of the person you’d like to unfollow.

On the profile page, beneath the person’s name, tap “Following.”

In the menu that opens from the bottom of your phone’s screen, choose “Unfollow.”

And you’ve successfully unfollowed the selected person in your account. There are other ways to clean up your Facebook news feed as well.

RELATED: How to Clean Up Your Facebook News Feed in Just a Few Taps

Unfollow Someone From Their Post

Another way to stop following someone is to choose an option on one of their posts in your news feed. You can use this method on both your desktop and your phone.

Stop Seeing Someone’s Posts on Desktop

On your desktop, open a web browser and launch Facebook. Then find a post from the person you want to unfollow.

When you find the post, in that post’s top-right corner, click the three dots.

In the menu that opens, choose “Unfollow [Person Name].”

And you’re not following the selected person anymore.

Stop Seeing Someone’s Posts on Mobile

On your mobile phone or tablet, open the Facebook app and access a post from the person you want to unfollow.

In the post’s top-right corner, tap the three dots.

In the menu that opens, choose “Unfollow [Person Name].”

And you’ll stop seeing that person’s posts in your Facebook news feed. You’re all set.

RELATED: How to Follow Someone on Facebook