To receive the latest features and patch existing bugs, update your Microsoft Outlook app to the latest version. You can do this for free on all of the compatible platforms, including desktop, Android, iPhone, and iPad. We’ll show you how to do that.

When Outlook is updated, your app content and logins remain the same. You don’t lose your account data nor do you need to re-login to your account. This is because the app preserves your data and login sessions.

Update Outlook on Desktop

To begin the update process on your desktop, launch the Outlook app on your computer.

In Outlook’s top-left corner, click “File.”

In the sidebar that opens, click “Office Account.”

In the pane on the right, under the “Office Updates” header, click Update Options > Update Now.

Wait for Outlook to find and install the latest updates on your computer. In the meantime, you can continue to work with your emails as usual.

And you’re now rocking the most recent version of the Outlook app on your machine!

Install Outlook Updates on Android

On Android, apps will update in the background unless you’ve disabled automatic updates in the Google Play Store. However, you can force an update to the Outlook app.

Start by launching Google Play Store on your phone or tablet.

In the Store, tap the search box and type “Outlook.” Then, from the search results, select “Microsoft Outlook.”

On Outlook’s app page, select “Update” to update the app. If you don’t see this button, you’re already running the latest version of the app.

And you now have access to Outlook’s latest and greatest features!

Get Outlook Updates on iPhone and iPad

Unless you’ve disabled automatic updates on iPhone and iPad, all your apps should stay up to date without any action from you. However, you can use the official App Store to force-update your installed apps, including Outlook.

To start, launch the App Store. Then, in the App Store’s bottom bar, tap “Updates.”

On the “Updates” page, next to “Microsoft Outlook,” tap “Update.” If you don’t find Outlook listed on this page, your app is already up to date.

You now have the updated version of Outlook on your Apple device.

