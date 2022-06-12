Your last 100 actions performed in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint are stored by Microsoft Office. This means you can undo up to 100 of your previous actions. You can modify this undo limit by making a little change in the Windows Registry.

Why You Should (or Shouldn’t) Modify the Undo Limit

There are good arguments on why you both should or shouldn’t modify the undo limit in Microsoft Office. Both of these arguments have pros and cons, so consider carefully which works best for you before making a decision.

By default, you can undo up to 100 of your previous actions in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. In most cases, this is a good place to be. But what if you want unlimited undos? Well, you can do that, but at a cost. A certain amount of RAM is already allocated to the Office application for its 100 limit default. If you increase this number, more RAM is required when running the program. This could negatively affect the performance of your computer while the application is running. On the flip side, if you have a strong machine that can handle the extra RAM allocation, you can feel safe knowing you can undo more than 100 of the previous actions.

Another reason you may want to modify the undo limit is if you think 100 is too much for the undo limit, and you want to change that to save on the RAM allocated for the program. For example, you can change the undo limit to 20, using less RAM when running the application, but this leaves less room for error when working.

If you’re happy with the default undo limit, and if your machine is running just fine when running one of the applications, it may be best to just leave it as is.

How to Modify the Undo Limit

If you’ve decided you want to modify the undo limit of an Office app, press Windows+R to open the Run app, type “regedit” in the textbox, and then click “OK.”

Once in the Registry, navigate to this file path:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Office\16.0\<Office App>\Options

Where <Office App> is, you’ll choose Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. Also, note that \16.0\ may differ depending on the version of Office you’re using.

Once you’re in the Office app’s “Options” subfolder, right-click anywhere on the right-hand side of the Registry, hover your cursor over “New,” and then click “DWORD (32-bit) Value.”

Once selected, a new value will appear. Name this value “UndoHistory” and press the Enter key.

Right-click the newly-made “UndoHistory” and then, In the menu that appears, click “Modify.”

A dialog box will appear. Enter your desired undo limit in the “Value Data” box, select “Decimal” in the Base group, and then click “OK” or press Enter.

Your undo limit is now set. Keep in mind you will need to repeat this process for each Office app you would like to modify the undo limit.

