Have you received a message that an AirTag, pair of AirPods, or unknown accessory is moving with you? Here’s what to do, how to contact the owner, and how to disable the AirTag if you suspect something isn’t right.

What To Do When You See This Message

You’ll receive this warning as a push notification, either on your lock screen or as a pop-up at the top of the screen. Tap on it to open the Find My app with more information. You’ll have a few options available to you, including a “Play Sound” button which will cause the AirTag to emit a high-pitched noise.

You can keep tapping this button until you are able to locate the AirTag in question. If you find it and decide it poses no threat, you can use the “Pause Safety Alerts” button to stop being alerted to this AirTag’s presence. This might be handy, for example, if you’ve borrowed a friend’s bag and they’ve left an AirTag on it, where you don’t suspect foul play.

Once you’ve found the AirTag you can scan it with your iPhone (use the “Identify Found Item” button on the Items tab of the Find My app to do this manually), then tap on “Learn About This AirTag” to get more information. You’ll be able to see if the AirTag has been put into Lost Mode, which means that the owner of the item is attempting to find it.

If the item has been lost, the AirTag will have a message and contact information for you to get in contact with the owner. If the AirTag is not in Lost Mode, you can tap “Disable AirTag” to get information on how to remove the battery and prevent it from being tracked.

Advertisement



If you do suspect foul play, keep hold of the AirTag and take it to the police. There’s no way to find out who owns an AirTag that you have found, but Apple registers each tracker to an Apple ID and can be ordered by a court to provide that information to law enforcement if necessary.

What Does This Warning Mean?

AirTags have a relatively high potential for abuse, which has caused Apple to improve its anti-stalking measures since the item trackers were first introduced. Apple’s Find My network is by far the most effective of its kind, which is great news if you lose something but comes with privacy concerns.

The “AirTag Found Moving With You” message will only trigger in specific, circumstances. The AirTag must be out of range of its owner’s iPhone and traveling close to you for some time.

So for example, you won’t get this warning if you’re on a train next to someone who happens to have an AirTag attached to their luggage. Because the owner’s iPhone is within range, Apple doesn’t consider this a risky situation. But if someone leaves a bag that’s attached to an AirTag in the back of your car and you drive off without them, you’ll likely be warned.

RELATED: Buy an AirTag, Not a Tile Tracker (Unless You Use Android)

Listen Out for Rogue AirTags Too

Sometimes an AirTag could be just out of range of your iPhone, and won’t trigger a warning. If you don’t have an iPhone, you might never receive a warning on your device. In this instance, you may be able to hear an AirTag that’s been lost or is being used to track you.

Play Video

Listen out for the distinctive sound an AirTag plays once it’s been away from its owner for an extended period. This could happen after eight hours of absence (or longer). AirTags that have been left in an owner’s home (or other specified) location won’t trigger this sound.

Advertisement



AirTags are great for finding lost items and providing peace of mind, but the potential for abuse has led to stalking and theft opportunities.