Every Android device has a lock screen with some sort of security. Most of the time, that’s enough— but what if you want a little extra security? That’s where the “Lockdown” feature comes in.

What Is “Lockdown” on Android?

There are a handful of security methods you can use to prevent someone from getting into your Android phone. However, not all of these methods are secure as others.

For example, the face unlock on many Android devices is surprisingly easy to fool. You may also have some Bluetooth devices that unlock the phone. The most secure Android unlocking methods are the PIN, pattern, and password.

When you put the phone into “Lockdown,” it disables all those less-secure unlock methods. The fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and Smart Lock are completely disabled. Only the PIN, pattern, and password can be used.

This is handy in a situation where you need to quickly secure your device. With a single tap, you can essentially add an extra layer of security.

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on Android

The Lockdown feature is available on Android devices with version 9 and higher. On Google Pixel devices, the button is available in the power menu by default. Samsung Galaxy owners need to enable it first.

Swipe down from the top of the screen to reveal the Quick Settings tiles. Tap the gear icon to open the Settings.

Next, go to “Lock Screen.”

Now open “Secure Lock Settings.”

After entering your lock method, you’ll see some toggles. Enable the one titled “Show Lockdown Option.”

That’s it. The Lockdown option will now be available in the power menu.

How to Use Lockdown on Android

To use Lockdown, simply open the power menu on your phone. This is usually done by pressing and holding the power button—though you may need to change that on a Samsung Galaxy device.

Tap the “Lockdown” button in the menu.

The phone will instantly lock and only your PIN, pattern, and password can be used to unlock it. That’s all there is to it. Lockdown is simply a quick way to lock your phone and know for certain that only a few specific methods will unlock it. Sometimes a little extra security is needed.

