If you sit at a computer all day, you want a mouse and keyboard that help your workflow, not hinder it. Building off of multiple generations of mice before it, the Logitech MX Master 3S is easily the best ergonomic mouse you can buy, but it might not be worth upgrading to over the MX Master 3.

Here's What We Like Best-in-class ergonomic shape

Remappable buttons

Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPad, and more And What We Don't Muted mouse clicks aren't the most tactile

Receiver is USB-A, not USB-C

We’ll compare mice later in this review, but what you need to know about the MX Master 3S off the bat is that it has subtle refinements compared to its predecessors. The size and shape are (as far as I can tell) identical to previous models, but Logitech has added features like Quiet Click and an 8,000 DPI sensor that aim to improve the mouse’s user experience.

Tried and True Design

Weight: 141g (4.97oz)

141g (4.97oz) Height: 124.9mm (4.88in)

124.9mm (4.88in) Width: 84.3mm (3.32in)

84.3mm (3.32in) Depth: 51mm (2.01in)

51mm (2.01in) DPI: 8,000

8,000 Polling rate: 125Hz

Looking around the MX Master 3S, you’ll find that this is no travel mouse. Instead of a narrow, short, and compact design, Logitech designed this peripheral to fit (most) hands perfectly. The shape is relatively large, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t fit smaller hands comfortably.

Note: Unfortunately, much like the MX Master 3 before it, it doesn’t look like Logitech is releasing a left-handed version of the MX Master 3S. I recommend checking out the Logitech Lift if you’re a lefty looking for an ergonomic mouse.

Once your hand is resting on the mouse, you’ll find that its seven customizable buttons are all within reach. Without even raising your finger, you’ll find the gesture button to the left of your thumb and the forward and back buttons to the right. Above that is the horizontal scroll wheel.

On the top of the mouse, you’ll find the “MagSpeed Electromagnetic” scroll wheel that also doubles as a middle button (and is capable of scrolling 1,000 lines per second), a button that by default changes the scroll wheel’s mode from freely rotating to ratcheting, and, of course, the left- and right-click buttons.

The weight of the mouse is definitely on the heavier side of the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to move around a desk pad. Its size and relatively slow polling rate—how often the mouse reports its location to your computer— means you should pass on the MX Master 3S if you’re looking for something to game with. It’s perfect for office-type work, though.

The MX Master 3S’s standout new feature is something Logitech is calling “Quiet Click.” Instead of making an audible and noticeable noise every time you press the left or right button on the mouse, you’ll be greeted with a muted click that Logitech claims is 90% quieter than the MX Master 3.

The company chose to quiet the click noise as much as possible so that using the mouse is less distracting to you and those around you. I can understand this logic as more people will be leaving the work from home life and heading back to an office with coworkers nearby.

I’m personally not the biggest fan of the Quick Click switches because there’s a definitive distinction in how tactile the switches feel. The actuation force is also different, requiring less pressure to press either of the buttons.

My household was split on whether the MX Master 3S’s muted button clicks were better than those found on other mice. My preference stems from my love of clicky blue mechanical keyboard switches. But on the other hand, my partner gets tired of my keyboard making noise all day, so anything to quiet the sound of my work had her approval.

The good news is that the new Quiet Click switches didn’t disrupt performance no matter what my opinion was. Selecting text and on-screen items was as accurate as ever.

Seamless Connectivity and Battery Life

Connect to devices via Logi Bolt USB-A receiver or Bluetooth LE

Quickly switch between three paired devices

USB-C to USB-A cable in the box

70-day battery life

Connecting the MX Master 3S to multiple devices at once is a piece of cake. You have your choice of using the included Logi Bolt USB receiver that gets plugged into your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chrome OS computer or connecting to a device over Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). The latter allows you to pair the mouse with more devices that don’t feature USB-A ports, including iPads and Android phones and tablets.

If you have the choice to use either method, I’d recommend using the Logi Bolt receiver. The connection between the mouse and USB dongle is much more secure, there’s less latency, and you won’t have to worry much about radio frequency (RF) interference.

Plus, you can use a single Logi Bolt to connect your computer to six devices at once, including the MX Mechanical Keyboard. Just make sure all of your peripherals are compatible with the dongle and don’t only work with Logitech’s older Unifying receiver.

The biggest downside of the Logi Bolt receiver is that Logitech is not yet making a USB-C version. With more computers (especially laptops) moving away from offering full-size USB-A ports, you’ll either have to rely on a Bluetooth connection or buy an adapter or hub.

Once you have up to three devices paired with your MX Master 3S, you can use the Easy-Switch button on the bottom of the mouse to quickly switch between each gadget (which can be a mix of Logi Bolt and Bluetooth connections).

As with previous generations, the MX Master 3S charges via a USB-C port found on the front of the device. The port placement allows you to charge the mouse and continue using the peripheral to work (unlike Apple’s Magic Mouse, which has its Lightning charging port on the underside of the accessory).

Fortunately, you shouldn’t have to worry about charging too often. With a battery life rated for at least 70 days of use, you can go months without needing to charge the mouse. But if the MX Master 3S does happen to die in the middle of the workday, the good news is that you can use the included 1m (42in) USB-C to USB-A cable to charge the mouse quickly. Logitech states that just one minute of charge time will add three hours of use.

As long as you occasionally plug your MX Master 3S into your computer to charge overnight, you should never have to stress about your mouse dying in the middle of a project.

Logi Options+ Makes Customizing Easy

Logitech has been beta testing an updated version of its computer-side management and customization software for months, and with the launch of the MX Master 3S, it’s making Logi Options+ official. Downloading this application to your Windows or Mac computer is crucial for getting the best experience out of your mouse.

With Logi Options+ installed and the MX Master 3S connected to your computer, you can fine-tune the mouse’s button actions, scroll wheel speed, and more. For example, by default, clicking down on the scroll wheel acts as a middle button press. Using Options+, you can reprogram the button to open an app, close a window, or perform just about any keyboard shortcut.

Logi Options+ also lets you customize per application actions. So in Google Chrome, you might want the Forward and Back buttons to help you navigate through tabs, but in Photoshop, those buttons might be better off selecting specific brushes.

Dig deeper into Logi Options+ and you’ll find sections for setting up Logi Flow (a feature that allows you to use your Logitech mouse and keyboard across multiple computers), checking for firmware updates, and more.

MX Master 3S vs. MX Master 3

If you placed the MX Master 3S and MX Master 3 in front of me, I would not be able to tell them apart without clicking the buttons. It’s not until you press the left- and right-click buttons that you’ll hear (and feel) a difference.

Beyond the Quiet Click buttons, the optical sensor is the only real difference between these two mice. While the last-gen MX Master 3 maxed out with a 4,000 DPI, Logitech doubled that, bumping the MX Master 3S up to 8,000 DPI.

This increased DPI and tracking sensitivity—which you can adjust in Logi Options+—allows you to use the mouse on almost any surface (including glass). The higher DPI also allows for more precise and responsive tracking across high-resolution displays.

Should You Buy the Logitech MX Master 3S?

If you’re in the market for a new mouse, unless you’re looking for something to game with, I have no issue recommending the MX Master 3S. Gamers should check out the Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Logitech G203, or Razer Viper Ultimate.

Although I’m not the biggest fan of the muted mouse clicks, it doesn’t take away from the overall experience. The ergonomic shape, multiple scroll wheels, and remappable buttons make this a mouse fit for any professional or anyone sitting at a computer for long periods.

You can buy the MX Master 3S in two color options: Graphite (pictured above) and Pale Gray (shown below). The mouse is available starting today, May 24, 2022, for $99.