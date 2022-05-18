Welcome back to another edition of How-To Geek Deals, the weekly series where we serve up the best discounts on the coolest gadgets known to humankind. This week, we’re shining a spotlight on Roborock’s newest pair of robot vacuums, plus the Chromecast with Google TV, one of our favorite Samsung SD cards of the year, and so much more. Let’s dive in!

Save $100 on a New Roborock Q5 or Q5+ Robot Vacuum

Roborock’s back with a brand new lineup of robot vacuums. While you can read all about the Q series in our full article here, we’d like to take a moment to highlight a pair of deals on the Roborock Q5 for $329.99 ($100 off) and Roborock Q5+ for $599.99 ($100 off). These prices are only valid through Monday, so get them while you can.

Roborock Q5 for $329.99 ($100 Off)

Like all models in the Q series, the Roborock Q5 is designed with allergy-sufferers in mind. It achieves 2,700 Pa of suction that’s great for removing allergens from deep within your carpets. It can cover up to 3,230 square feet or run for 180 continuous minutes on a single charge. When it needs some extra juice, it’ll even automatically return to its charging cradle before setting off on its next cleaning excursion.

Roborock Q5 The Roborock Q5 is the entry-level model in the new Q series, designed with allergy suffers in mind.

Roborock Q5+ for $599.99 ($100 Off)

The Roborock Q5+ can do everything its cheaper sibling can do, plus (see what we did there?) it comes with an Auto-Empty Dock. As the name implies, the Q5+ can automatically purge its own dustbin into the Auto-Empty Dock, which holds up to seven weeks of debris before needing to be dumped out. That means you’ll spend less time cleaning out your vacuum and more time doing all the things you do.

Roborock Q5+ The Roborock Q5+ comes with all the great benefits of its cheaper sibling, plus it includes an Auto-Empty Dock for ultimate convenience.

Chromecast with Google TV For $44.99 ($5.00 Off)

The Chromecast with Google TV offered a major revamp of Google’s streaming stick strategy, and this week, you can get one for $44.99 ($5.00 off) at Amazon. Powered by Android TV, the Chromecast with Google TV features all the apps you know and love, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more that you can download via the Play Store. Navigate through content using the included remote, or stream shows directly from your phone. To see what we thought about the Chromecast with Google TV, check out our full review here.

Chromecast with Google TV The Chromecast with Google TV is Google's latest streaming stick, powered by Android TV.

Samsung Pro Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card For $11.99 ($6.00 Off)

You’re going to need plenty of dash cam storage when this year’s summer roadtrips roll around, and you can get one of our favorite SD cards of 2022 today for a solid discount. The Samsung Pro Endurance MicroSDXC card for $11.99 ($6.00 off) is a 64 GB memory card with 100MB/s read and 30MB/s write speeds. It supports continuous recording, and it’s even resistant to water and extreme temperatures. This is the best price we’ve seen on the Samsung Pro Endurance MicroSDXC card so far this year.

Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card The Samsung PRO Endurance MicroSDXC Memory Card features 64 GB of fast storage with continuous recording and playback support.

Save Up to 40% On Refurbished Beyerdynamic Headphones

Want premium headphones without the premium price? Today through Tuesday, May 24, you can save big on a variety of refurbished headphones from Beyerdynamic. Each of these devices have either been returned by previous customers or reclaimed after being featured in exhibits or trade shows. While some may contain a small cosmetic defect here and there, all models are functionally identical to their unrefurbished counterparts. Stock is going fast, though, and several models have already sold out, so buy now while you can.

Beyerdynamic Headphones Beyerdynamic offers premium headphones that you can buy at reduced prices through this special refurbished sale.

Drop CTRL Mechanical Keyboard For $176 ($44 Off)

One of the best hot swappable mechanical keyboards on the market is on sale this week — grab the Drop CTRL Mechanical Keyboard for just $176 ($44 off) at Amazon. The Drop CTRL is a Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard that features Halo True switches with hot-swappable sockets that make it easy to customize on the fly. The Drop CTRL comes in a variety of colors and styles, though prices may vary.