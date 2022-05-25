If you need to view, edit, or delete credit card numbers automatically saved by Microsoft Edge, it’s easy to do so using the browser’s payment info settings. Here’s how.

First, open Edge. In any Edge window, click the ellipses menu button (three dots) found in the top-right corner and select “Settings.”

In Settings tab, click “Profiles” in the sidebar, then select “Payment Info.”

On the “Payment Info” screen, you’ll see a list of any credit cards saved in Edge, including credit cards saved to your Microsoft account (if you’re signed into that account with Edge).

To see a full saved credit card number (or to edit the card’s information), click the “three dots” button beside the card and select “Edit” in the menu that pops up.

On the “Edit Card” screen, you’ll see the full credit card number, cardholder name, billing address, and expiration date if they have been saved. On this screen you can also edit details of the card. If you make any changes to the card info, click “Save.” Otherwise, select “Cancel.”

Back on the “Payment Info” screen, if you need to delete stored card information, click the ellipses button (three dots) beside it and select “Delete.”

The card will be removed. If you need to edit or delete any cards saved across devices, you’ll need to click the “Microsoft Account” link near the top of the “Payment Info” page and log into your Microsoft user account. From there, you’ll be able to manage the card info on Microsoft’s website. Good luck!

