With Google Docs’ editing tools, you can edit your PDF to add and remove text, images, charts, and more. It then gives you the resulting file back as a PDF. We’ll show you how to use this service for PDF editing.

Open Google Docs and click the folder icon followed by “Upload.” Click “Select a File From Your Device” and upload your PDF file. Click “Open in Google Docs” and make any edits you want. Save it your device again by clicking File > Download > PDF Document.

When you upload your PDF to Google Docs, the service basically converts your file to an editable Doc file, where you can make your changes. When you’re done editing, you download this Doc file as a PDF, and you now have a customized version of your original PDF file.

Keep in mind, though, that not all PDFs render well on Google Docs (especially the ones containing a lot of special formatting). You may find that another method of editing your PDF works better.

Modify a PDF File on Google Docs

To begin the editing process, launch a web browser on your computer and open Google Docs. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

On Google Docs’ main screen, in the top-right corner of the document list, click “Open File Picker” (which is a folder icon).

Advertisement



In the “Open a File” window, at the top, click the “Upload” tab. Then, in this tab, choose “Select a File From Your Device.”

You’ll see your computer’s standard “open” window. Here, navigate to the folder where your PDF is located, then double-click the PDF to upload it to Docs.

Once your PDF is uploaded, you’ll see its preview. To now make this PDF editable, at the top of the Google Docs’ screen, click “Open With Google Docs.”

Docs will open a new browser tab with your PDF’s editable version. In this tab, make whatever changes you want to your file. Feel free to add and remove text, images, charts, and any other items you want.

When you finish editing the file, save the file back as a PDF by clicking File > Download > PDF Document in Docs’ menu bar.

Advertisement



Your computer’s standard “save as” window will open. Here, choose the folder where you want to save your PDF, then click “Save.”

And that’s it. Your edited PDF file is now available in your chosen folder. Enjoy!

RELATED: How to Edit a PDF