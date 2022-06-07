By adding someone as a friend on Facebook, you get access to more information on their profile page as well as see their posts in your news feed. In this guide, we’ll show you how to send a friend request to someone on Facebook from your desktop and your phone.

Situations Where You Can’t Send a Friend Request

If you’re in one or more of the following situations, you can’t send someone a Facebook friend request:

You’ve already sent the person a friend request.

You or that person has reached the maximum friend limit. As of May 2022, that limit is 5,000 friends. You can remove one of your friends to send a friend request.

You’ve blocked the person you want to send a friend request. You can unblock them to then send a request.

The person may have changed their Facebook privacy settings to not allow anyone to send them friend requests. This is something they need to change in their account to let you befriend them.

Send Someone a Friend Request on Facebook on Desktop

If you’re on a desktop computer, launch a web browser of your choice and open Facebook. Sign in to your account on the site if you haven’t already.

After signing in, access the profile of the person you want to add as a friend. You can use the search box or any other way to reach the person’s profile page.

Once you are on the profile page, next to the person’s name at the top, click “Add Friend.”

Tip: If you accidentally end up sending someone a friend request, you can revoke that by clicking the “Cancel Request” button.

Facebook will immediately send the selected person your friend request. If they accept the request, you’ll be notified. You won’t know if they decline your request.

And that’s how you grow your personal network on this social networking site!

Make Someone Your Friend on Facebook on Mobile

To add someone as a friend using your mobile phone, first, launch the Facebook app on your phone. Then, access the profile of the person you want to add as a friend. You may use the search box or any other way to find the profile page.

When you reach the profile page, beneath the person’s name, tap “Add Friend.”

Facebook will send your friend request to your selected person. When they accept it, you’ll get a notification. If they choose to decline your request, you won’t be notified. Enjoy befriending people!

