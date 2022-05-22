iPhone outline with grey screen on a blue background hero

If you’re shutting down your iPhone and you see the message “iPhone Findable After Power Off,” you might wonder what it means. Here’s an explanation—and how to disable it if you’d like.

How Does it Work?

Starting with iOS 15, certain recent models of iPhone (such as iPhone 13) can be remotely located while powered off thanks to the Find My network and the Find My app. This is possible because even when powered off, the iPhone provides a small amount of reserve power to the Bluetooth, UWB, and NFC chips. The feature can help you find a lost iPhone more easily, even if the battery has died.

On supported devices, if you turn off the iPhone, you’ll see an “iPhone Findable After Power Off” message on the “Slide to Power Off” screen.

The "iPhone Findable After Power Off" message on iPhone
Benj Edwards

If you tap the “iPhone Findable After Power Off” link, you’ll see a pop-up menu where you can temporarily turn off the feature by tapping “Temporarily Turn Off Finding.”

Tap "Temporarily Turn Off Finding."
Benj Edwards

After that, the “Findable After Power Off” feature will be disabled until the next time you power on your iPhone. But if you want a more permanent solution, read ahead.

RELATED: How to Turn off an iPhone

How to Disable “Findable After Power Off” on iPhone

If you’d prefer to have your iPhone always unfindable when powered off, you can disable it in Settings. First, launch the Settings app.

Advertisement

In Settings, tap your Apple ID name at the top.

In Settings, tap your Apple ID.

In Apple ID settings, select “Find My.”

Tap "Find My."

Under “Find My,” tap “Find My iPhone.”

Tap "Find My iPhone" or "Find My iPad."

In Find My iPhone options, tap the switch beside “Find My Network.”

Flip the switch beside "Find My Network."

In the pop-up warning message that appears, select “Disable.”

Warning: If you disable Find My network here, you won’t be able to remotely locate your iPhone if it is offline (not on Wi-Fi or cellular internet), low on power, or powered off.

Tap "Disable."

After that, “Find My Network” will be switched off, and you will no longer be able to use “Find My” to locate your iPhone when it is powered off. Good luck, and stay safe out there!

RELATED: How to Opt out of Apple's "Find My" Network on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »