If you’re shutting down your iPhone and you see the message “iPhone Findable After Power Off,” you might wonder what it means. Here’s an explanation—and how to disable it if you’d like.

How Does it Work?

Starting with iOS 15, certain recent models of iPhone (such as iPhone 13) can be remotely located while powered off thanks to the Find My network and the Find My app. This is possible because even when powered off, the iPhone provides a small amount of reserve power to the Bluetooth, UWB, and NFC chips. The feature can help you find a lost iPhone more easily, even if the battery has died.

On supported devices, if you turn off the iPhone, you’ll see an “iPhone Findable After Power Off” message on the “Slide to Power Off” screen.

If you tap the “iPhone Findable After Power Off” link, you’ll see a pop-up menu where you can temporarily turn off the feature by tapping “Temporarily Turn Off Finding.”

After that, the “Findable After Power Off” feature will be disabled until the next time you power on your iPhone. But if you want a more permanent solution, read ahead.

How to Disable “Findable After Power Off” on iPhone

If you’d prefer to have your iPhone always unfindable when powered off, you can disable it in Settings. First, launch the Settings app.

In Settings, tap your Apple ID name at the top.

In Apple ID settings, select “Find My.”

Under “Find My,” tap “Find My iPhone.”

In Find My iPhone options, tap the switch beside “Find My Network.”

In the pop-up warning message that appears, select “Disable.”

Warning: If you disable Find My network here, you won’t be able to remotely locate your iPhone if it is offline (not on Wi-Fi or cellular internet), low on power, or powered off.

After that, “Find My Network” will be switched off, and you will no longer be able to use “Find My” to locate your iPhone when it is powered off. Good luck, and stay safe out there!

