Facebook allows you to see the list of people who follow you on this platform. These people aren’t necessarily your friends but they’ve chosen to follow your posts in their news feed. We’ll show you how to check this list on both your desktop and your mobile phone.

Remember that if you don’t allow people to follow you in your Facebook privacy settings, you won’t see the option to view your followers. You may also not see any followers if you’re new on the platform, as you haven’t had time to develop a following.

See Who Follows You on Facebook on Desktop

To check your follower list on desktop, first, launch a web browser on your computer and open the Facebook site. Then log in to your account on the site.

In Facebook’s top-left corner, click your profile icon followed by your profile name.

On the profile page, in the tab list beneath your name, click “Friends.”

In the “Friends” section, click the “Followers” tab.

You’ll now see the list of people who follow you on Facebook. These people may not necessarily be your Facebook friends, as following someone doesn’t require you to befriend them.

And that’s how you know who likes to view your posts in their Facebook news feed.

Check Your Facebook Follower List on Mobile

To view your followers on mobile, first, launch the Facebook app on your phone. In the app’s top-right corner, tap your profile icon.

On the “Menu” page that opens, tap your profile.

Scroll down the profile page a bit and tap “See Your About Info.”

Scroll down the “About” page to the bottom. There, next to “Followers,” tap “See All.”

You’ll arrive on a “Followers” page that lists all the people who follow you on Facebook.

Once you know who follows you, you can follow them back (if their privacy settings allow) or even add them as a friend if you personally know them. And that’s all there is to it.

