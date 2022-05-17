While you’d expect allergens to run rampant outside your home during spring and summer, plenty of dust mites, pollen grains, pet dander, and other irritants also make it into your hallowed halls. Your home’s air filtration system gets a lot of these out of the air, but what about all the debris that gets left behind in your carpet? Roborock has the solution with its new Q series robot vacuums, which go on sale starting today.

What’s So Special About the Roborock Q Series?

The new Roborock Q series was built with allergy sufferers in mind. For starters, each model features a higher degree of suction power when compared to other commercial robot vacuums, ranging from 2,700 Pa in the base Roborock Q5 to 4,200 Pa in the premium Roborock Q7 Max+. This level of power is great for not only removing surface allergens sitting on top of your carpet, but it can even grab spores that have become embedded deep within the fibers from season to season.

Of course, even if a Roborock Q series vacuum can free your carpets of bothersome allergens, you’ll need to risk coming in contact with these irritants every time you empty out the dustbin — unless your vacuum empties its dustbin for you. The Roborock Q5+, Q7+, and Q7 Max+ all include an Auto-Empty Dock that can hold up to seven weeks of debris before needing to be dumped out. That means for nearly two months, your vacuum can sweep your home without you subjecting yourself to the allergens it picks up.

In addition to these great features, every model in the Q series comes packed with the same array of innovations found in Roborock’s other robot vacuums. These include a LiDAR navigation system for piloting the vacuum around your home, multi-level mapping that understands your home’s floor plans from top to bottom, and customizable app controls that allow you to control when, where, and how your Roborock vacuum cleans.

Roborock Q5 and Q5+ Starting at $329.99 ($100 Off)

As the entry-level model in the Q series lineup, the Roborock Q5 is a robot vacuum that can achieve up to 2,700 Pa of suction power. It will sweep a 3,230 square-foot space for 180 minutes before automatically returning to its cradle for a recharge. You can pick up the Roborock Q5 for $329.99 ($100 off) or Roborock Q5+ with Auto-Empty Dock for $599.99 ($100 off) at these early-bird prices from today through Monday, May 23.

Roborock Q7+ for $799.99

The mid-tier Roborock Q7+ is a two-in-one automated robot vacuum and mop. It can achieve 2,700 Pa of suction while sweeping a 3,230 square-foot space or mopping a 1,615 square-foot space for up to 180 minutes. It gets the job done with some help from its high-capacity 750 ml dustbin and 180 ml water tank. You can take home the Roborock Q7+ with Auto-Empty Dock for $799.99 starting today with no early bird discounts.

Roborock Q7+ The Roborock Q7+ is a mid-tier robot vacuum with sweeping and mopping capabilities.

Roborock Q7 Max+ For $599.99

That brings us to the flagship Roborock Q7 Max+, also a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop system. It achieves an impressive 4,200 Pa of suction power that will give your carpet a consistently deep clean. It can sweep a 3,229 square-foot area on a single charge and mop a 2,583 square-foot space, both of which are made possible via its 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank. Snap up the Roborock Q7 Max+ with Auto-Empty Dock for $869.99 starting today.