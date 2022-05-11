The Galaxy Z Fold and Flip are some of the best Android phones right now, at least in terms of uniqueness. The next Galaxy Z Flip phone just leaked, and despite rumors to the contrary, it looks pretty much exactly like the current Flip.

There were a few rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which will go without the ‘Z’ in some countries) might have a larger battery, and some were holding out hope for a different folding mechanism that wouldn’t be as prone to breaking. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, according to new renders shared by notable tech leaker OnLeaks.

The phone shown off in the renders looks nearly identical to the current Galaxy Z Flip 3, with the same flip phone-like design, two rear cameras, and hole-punch front camera. The dimensions are allegedly 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm — just .9mm taller than the current model, and about the same width and depth. The inside display will be 6.7 inches, just like the Z Flip 3.

The new model has a boxier design, reminiscent of the iPhone 13 and the Galaxy S22, and the fingerprint sensor is now located on the side instead of underneath the screen. Besides that, it’s more or less the same phone Samsung has been selling since August of last year.

Samsung was one of the first companies to get a modern folding phone out the door, starting with the original Galaxy Fold in 2019, but there’s much more competition now. Besides Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold (the book-like folding phone) and the Z Flip, there’s the Huawei Mate X2 in China and a few other countries, the Oppo Find N, the Motorola Razr 5G (which might get an update soon), and a few others.

Even though the design seemingly won’t change much for the Flip’s 2022 refresh, we don’t know what changes Samsung will make on internal hardware. It seems likely that the phone will use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip as the Galaxy S22 series, or perhaps the ‘Gen 8 Gen 1+’ that is expected to arrive soon.