Some weeks are better than others when it comes to awesome offers, and this one ranks higher up on the list. Today, we’ve uncovered a mound of savings on new Apple AirPods Pro, Google Wi-Fi mesh systems, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more. Let’s get to it!

Apple AirPods Pro For $174.99 ($74.01 Off)

Ranked as one of our favorite wireless earbuds of 2022, the Apple AirPods Pro offer excellent all-around performance that can be yours today for $174.99 ($74.01 off). These buds feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio, sweat + water resistance, and you can get more than 24 hours of battery life when paired with the included MagSafe charging case.

Google Wi-Fi Mesh System For $169.98 ($30.01 Off)

Banish Wi-Fi dead zones in your home or office for good with the Google Wi-Fi mesh system, now just $169.98 ($30.01 off) at Amazon. This bundle features three Google Wi-Fi pucks that can be grouped together to blanket a 4,500 square-foot space in stable wireless internet. Once connected, this Google Wi-Fi system will even continue to optimize your internet connection, ensuring that your devices get the best performance possible at all times. Today’s deal price is the best we’ve seen so far this year.

Get 3 Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For $162.57 ($377.07 Off)

Xbox Game Pass is arguably one of the best values in gaming, and right now, you can get three full years of Game Pass Ultimate for $162.57 ($377.07 off), but you’ll have to follow these precise steps to do it.

According to @SmokeMonsterTWI on Twitter, you’ll need an Xbox account without an active Game Pass subscription, otherwise this trick won’t work. Next, head on over to CD Keys and purchase three years of Xbox Live Gold. Then redeem your newly purchased Xbox Live Gold membership on Microsoft’s website. Finally, sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, and your Xbox Gold membership will be automatically upgraded. Enjoy!

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Station For $16.99 ($3.00 Off)

Tired of fumbling with wires? Pick up the Anker PowerWave wireless charging station for $16.99 ($3.00 off). This two-in-one stand features a wireless charging pad that will work with all Qi-compatible devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more. It can also transmit a current through phone cases up to 5mm thick. Finally, this stand includes a place to insert an Apple Watch charger so that you can power up your phone and watch at the same time.

Govee LED Strip Lights (65.6ft) For $50.14 ($9.85 Off)

One of the best LED strip lights of 2022 is on sale this week — grab the 65.6ft version of the Govee LED Strip Lights for $50.14 ($9.85 off) at Amazon. Using the Govee Home app, these lights can produce up to 16 million different colors, complete with various scene modes to dial in the right ambiance. You can also issue voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to turn them on/off, change the color output, and more.

