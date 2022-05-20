Microsoft Phone Link—formerly known as “Your Phone”—is an essential app for Windows 11 users with Android phones. It gives you access to your phone’s notifications, messages, and photos right on your PC. We’ll help you set it up.

We’ll begin the process on the Android side. The companion app is called “Link to Windows” and it’s available from the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet. Select Samsung Galaxy devices already have this app installed.

Once installed, open the app and tap “Link Your Phone and PC” to get started.

Next, we’ll move over to your Windows 11 PC. Open the Phone Link app and click “Get Started.” The Phone Link app is pre-installed on Windows 11 PCs.

Tip: This app is included on Windows 10, too. You can use Phone Link on Windows 10 as well as Windows 11 PCs.

Check the box for “I have the Link to Windows app already” and click “Pair With QR Code.”

Advertisement



Grab your Android phone again and tap “Continue” in the Link to Windows app. Point the camera at the QR code on your PC.

Once connected, you’ll need to grant the Android app some permissions in order to work properly. Tap “Continue” to proceed.

The permissions needed include contacts, making and managing phone calls, accessing media, and sending and receiving text messages. Tap “Allow” to proceed with all of them.

Now that the app has permissions, you may be asked to allow it to run in the background to stay connected to your PC. Tap “Continue” to proceed.

A pop-up will ask if you want to allow the app to always run in the background. Select “Allow.”

We’re done with your Android phone now. Over on your Windows 11 PC, the Phone Link app will have a “Continue” button to click.

Advertisement



The Phone Link app will now guide you through setting up some of the features. We’ll start with “See My Notifications.”

In order to send notifications to your PC, the Link to Windows app needs permission to see Android notifications. Click “Open Settings on Phone” in the sidebar to get started.

Check your Android device for a notification prompting you to open the notification settings. Tap “Open” to go there.

You’ll be taken to the “Device & App Notifications” settings. Look for “Link to Windows” in the list and make sure that “Allow Notification Access” is enabled.

That’s it! Notifications appear in the “Notifications” sidebar on the Windows app. When a notification appears, you can remove it from your Android device by clicking the “X” icon.

The “Messages” tab doesn’t need any additional setup. It functions just like any other messaging app. You can read and reply to messages from your PC.

Advertisement



The “Photos” tab also doesn’t require any setup. It shows recent photos from your Android device.

Lastly, the sidebar displays the battery level of your connected device and lets you adjust some device settings and control the media that’s playing.

You’re now ready to use your Android phone from your Windows 11 PC! Phone Link is an invaluable app for saving you from constantly swapping back and forth between phone and PC.

RELATED: Why Android Users Need Windows 10's "Your Phone" App