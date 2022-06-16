While you can’t change your PayPal username, you can indeed change the display name associated with your account as well as turn off your PayPal.Me link. We’ll show you how to do this in your PayPal account.

If you’d like to change the display name in your account, PayPal may ask you to upload supporting documents to prove your new name is legal. This is because PayPal doesn’t want you hiding your identity or masquerading as other people on their platform.

As for the PayPal.Me link, you can’t change it once it’s been created. But, you can turn the link off if you don’t want people to use it to send you money. We’ll cover how to do that here.

Change Your Display Name on PayPal

Log in to the PayPal website and click the Settings button. Under your current name, click “Change Name.” Choose between changing your legal name, updating your name, and fixing a typo. If asked, click “Choose a File” to upload a picture of your documentation.

To change your legal name in your PayPal account, you may be asked to upload an official document stating the new name. This document could be a photo ID, a marriage certificate, or similar.

Where applicable, this document should contain one or more of the following details: your photo, your legal name (first and last name), date of birth, date of issue or expiry, your signature, and ID number. Also, this document must not be expired when you submit it to PayPal.

Once you have the required documents with you, start the name change process by opening a web browser on your device and launching the PayPal site. On the site, log in to your account.

After you’ve logged in, in PayPal’s top-right corner, click “Settings” (a gear icon).

On the next page, next to your current name, click “Change Name.”

You’ll see a “Select Your Type of Name Change” page. Here, choose what kind of change you want to make to your current PayPal account name. PayPal will ask for more information depending on what option you choose.

You should choose “Change Your Legal Name” if your legal name has officially been changed for some reason. Choose “Update Your Name” if you originally registered under a different name and want to now go by your actual name. In either case, PayPal will expect validating documentation. Only the “Make a Minor Correction” option doesn’t require documents, and it will only allow you to change one or two characters.

We’ll select the option that says “Change Your Legal Name.”

On the “Update Your Name” page that opens, review the document(s) you need to upload to legally change your name in your account. Then upload your documents by clicking “Choose File.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to finish changing your name. When PayPal approves your request, you’ll see your new name in your account.

And that’s all there is to it.

Turn Off Your PayPal.Me Link

Unlike the account name, you can’t change your PayPal.Me link once you’ve created it. However, you can turn this link off to prevent people from sending you money.

To do that, launch a web browser on your device and open PayPal. Sign in to your account on the site.

After signing in, in PayPal’s top-right corner, click “Settings” (a gear icon).

Next to your current PayPal.Me link, click “Manage.”

On the “Edit Your Profile” page, scroll down and turn off “Profile Status.”

In the “Turn Off Your Profile?” prompt, select “Turn Off.”

And that’s it. Your PayPal.Me link is no longer functional.

Like this, you can also cancel your subscriptions on PayPal and even delete your PayPal account if you wish.

