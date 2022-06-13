Google Sheets monthly calendar

Whether you want an online calendar to share with others, or you just want a physical calendar you can print and use in the office, you have three options for creating a calendar in Google Sheets. Let’s get started.

Table of Contents

Use a Google Sheets Calendar Template
Use a Third-Party Template
Create a Calendar From Scratch
  Customize Your Calendar
  Add the Remaining Months

Use a Google Sheets Calendar Template

Google Sheets offers an Annual Calendar template that updates to the current year. If you see templates at the top of your main Google Sheet page, select “Template Gallery.”

Google Sheets Template Gallery

If you don’t see recent templates, click the plus sign on the bottom right and pick “Choose Template.”

Google Sheets Choose Template option

Move to the Personal section of the templates and select “Annual Calendar.”

Annual Calendar template in Sheets

The template opens in your workbook with the entire year on the first tab and each individual month on the remaining tabs. This gives you a nice snapshot of the whole year but with the ability to see every month on its own

Annual Calendar in Google Sheets

Advertisement

You can look at the Customize Your Calendar tab if you’d like to change the theme.

Customize the template

Use a Third-Party Template

You can search for “Google Sheets Calendar Templates” using your favorite search engine or take a look at the sites below. These each offer more than one template option, so be sure to check them out!

Vertex42: You’ll see a variety of free templates for Microsoft Excel. So, look for the Google Sheets symbol (GS) in the description to indicate your application is supported. Select a calendar to see full details and use it with Google Sheets.

Vertex42 calendar template

Spreadsheet Class: You’ll find Normal and Lined calendar templates for free. Click the link for the calendar you want and then follow the process to use the template.

Spreadsheet Class calendar template

Smartsheet: You can take advantage of free Google Sheets calendar templates without signing up for a Smartsheet account. Pick from portrait or landscape or opt for a specific type of calendar like a weekly planner or marketing calendar.

Smartsheet calendar template

Create a Calendar From Scratch

Depending on whether you want a monthly, yearly, or even a weekly calendar, the steps will obviously vary. For the most common type, here’s how to make a monthly calendar.

Advertisement

Open a blank workbook in Google Sheets and give it a name. Then, select the first cell in the sheet, A1, and enter the month.

Enter the month

Select the next cell, A2, and enter the day of the week you want to start which is usually Sunday or Monday depending on your preference. We’ll use Sunday for our example.

Enter the day

Use the fill handle to drag the first day of the week to the cells on the right until you reach the last day. For our example, this is Saturday. This fills in all the days for you.

Fill the days

Enter the number 1 for the first day of the month in the correct column for the day of the week. Since we’re using January 2022, this is on a Saturday.

Enter a single number date

Skip a row to format the calendar later. Insert at least two numbers for the first two days of the week (we use 2 and 3) and then drag to the right using the fill handle to fill the rest of the numbers for that week. Follow the same process for the remaining weeks in the month.

Fill the numbers for the dates

Next, you’ll use those empty rows to create larger cells, just like you see with a monthly wall calendar. Select each empty row by holding Ctrl on Windows or Command on Mac as you click each one.

Select the empty rows

Advertisement

Drag one of the rows down until you see the size you want for the cells and release. All empty rows will adjust to that exact size.

Enlarge the empty rows

Customize Your Calendar

Now you can customize your calendar to give it a nice appearance. While you can do this any way you like, here are the changes we’ll make.

Merge and Center the Month: Select the cell containing the month, drag through the cells to the end of the calendar on the right, and click the Merge button in the toolbar to pick “Merge Horizontally.” Then, use the Alignment button in the toolbar to pick the center option.

Merge the month cells

Center the Weekdays: Select the cells containing the days of the week and use the Alignment button in the toolbar to choose the center option.

Center the day cells

Fill the Number Rows: Select the cells containing the numbers and use the Fill Color button in the toolbar to apply a color.

Color the numbered date rows

Advertisement

Format the Month and Days Font: Select the cell containing the month and change the font size, color, and style with the buttons in the toolbar. Then, do the same for the days of the week. This makes the month and days stand out.

Format the fonts

When you finish creating your calendar, you can add events, birthdays, holidays, or whatever you like by inserting text into the square for that day. You can even insert an image into a cell.

January calendar in Google Sheets

RELATED: How to Insert an Image in a Cell in Google Sheets

Add the Remaining Months

Create a duplicate of the sheet by clicking the arrow on that tab and picking “Duplicate.”

Duplicate a sheet

Then go to the duplicate tab and update the calendar for the next month, changing the month name, and where the dates land on the days of the week. Do the same for the remaining months in the year.

February calendar in Google Sheets

You can also change the sheet names to the months for quick access to the month you want. Simply double-click the sheet name, add a new one, and press Enter or Return.

Rename the sheets

It’s now time to share your calendar with any of your collaborators. Or, if you were planning to have a physical calendar for use on the wall or your desk, print the spreadsheet.

RELATED: How to Print a Spreadsheet or Workbook in Google Sheets

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse
With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage.
Read Full Bio »