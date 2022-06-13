Whether you want an online calendar to share with others, or you just want a physical calendar you can print and use in the office, you have three options for creating a calendar in Google Sheets. Let’s get started.

Use a Google Sheets Calendar Template

Google Sheets offers an Annual Calendar template that updates to the current year. If you see templates at the top of your main Google Sheet page, select “Template Gallery.”

If you don’t see recent templates, click the plus sign on the bottom right and pick “Choose Template.”

Move to the Personal section of the templates and select “Annual Calendar.”

The template opens in your workbook with the entire year on the first tab and each individual month on the remaining tabs. This gives you a nice snapshot of the whole year but with the ability to see every month on its own

You can look at the Customize Your Calendar tab if you’d like to change the theme.

Use a Third-Party Template

You can search for “Google Sheets Calendar Templates” using your favorite search engine or take a look at the sites below. These each offer more than one template option, so be sure to check them out!

Vertex42: You’ll see a variety of free templates for Microsoft Excel. So, look for the Google Sheets symbol (GS) in the description to indicate your application is supported. Select a calendar to see full details and use it with Google Sheets.

Spreadsheet Class: You’ll find Normal and Lined calendar templates for free. Click the link for the calendar you want and then follow the process to use the template.

Smartsheet: You can take advantage of free Google Sheets calendar templates without signing up for a Smartsheet account. Pick from portrait or landscape or opt for a specific type of calendar like a weekly planner or marketing calendar.

Create a Calendar From Scratch

Depending on whether you want a monthly, yearly, or even a weekly calendar, the steps will obviously vary. For the most common type, here’s how to make a monthly calendar.

Open a blank workbook in Google Sheets and give it a name. Then, select the first cell in the sheet, A1, and enter the month.

Select the next cell, A2, and enter the day of the week you want to start which is usually Sunday or Monday depending on your preference. We’ll use Sunday for our example.

Use the fill handle to drag the first day of the week to the cells on the right until you reach the last day. For our example, this is Saturday. This fills in all the days for you.

Enter the number 1 for the first day of the month in the correct column for the day of the week. Since we’re using January 2022, this is on a Saturday.

Skip a row to format the calendar later. Insert at least two numbers for the first two days of the week (we use 2 and 3) and then drag to the right using the fill handle to fill the rest of the numbers for that week. Follow the same process for the remaining weeks in the month.

Next, you’ll use those empty rows to create larger cells, just like you see with a monthly wall calendar. Select each empty row by holding Ctrl on Windows or Command on Mac as you click each one.

Drag one of the rows down until you see the size you want for the cells and release. All empty rows will adjust to that exact size.

Customize Your Calendar

Now you can customize your calendar to give it a nice appearance. While you can do this any way you like, here are the changes we’ll make.

Merge and Center the Month: Select the cell containing the month, drag through the cells to the end of the calendar on the right, and click the Merge button in the toolbar to pick “Merge Horizontally.” Then, use the Alignment button in the toolbar to pick the center option.

Center the Weekdays: Select the cells containing the days of the week and use the Alignment button in the toolbar to choose the center option.

Fill the Number Rows: Select the cells containing the numbers and use the Fill Color button in the toolbar to apply a color.

Format the Month and Days Font: Select the cell containing the month and change the font size, color, and style with the buttons in the toolbar. Then, do the same for the days of the week. This makes the month and days stand out.

When you finish creating your calendar, you can add events, birthdays, holidays, or whatever you like by inserting text into the square for that day. You can even insert an image into a cell.

Add the Remaining Months

Create a duplicate of the sheet by clicking the arrow on that tab and picking “Duplicate.”

Then go to the duplicate tab and update the calendar for the next month, changing the month name, and where the dates land on the days of the week. Do the same for the remaining months in the year.

You can also change the sheet names to the months for quick access to the month you want. Simply double-click the sheet name, add a new one, and press Enter or Return.

It’s now time to share your calendar with any of your collaborators. Or, if you were planning to have a physical calendar for use on the wall or your desk, print the spreadsheet.

