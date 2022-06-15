If you don’t use a specific PivotTable in your spreadsheet anymore, you have two ways to remove the table in Excel. There’s a keyboard method as well as a ribbon menu option to delete PivotTables. Here’s how to use them.

Use a Keyboard Key to Delete a PivotTable

A quick way to remove a PivotTable from your spreadsheet is to use your keyboard’s Delete key.

To start, launch your spreadsheet with Microsoft Excel. Then, in your spreadsheet, select the PivotTable you want to delete.

While your table is selected, on your keyboard, press the Delete key.

Warning: Excel shows no warning when you use the Delete key to remove a table, so make sure you’re okay with losing your table’s data.

If you ever accidentally delete a table, you can restore it by quickly pressing Ctrl+Z (Windows) or Command+Z (Mac).

Remove a PivotTable Using a Ribbon Option

Another way to clear a PivotTable in your spreadsheet is to use an option in Excel’s ribbon.

To use this method, first, click any cell in your PivotTable.

In Excel’s ribbon at the top, click the “PivotTable Analyze” tab.

On the “PivotTable Analyze” tab, in the “Actions” section, click Select > Entire PivotTable. This highlights the table in your spreadsheet.

While your table is selected, on your keyboard, press the Delete key.

And your selected PivotTable is gone from your spreadsheet. You’re done.

