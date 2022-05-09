Google I/O is the largest yearly event from Google, where the company usually reveals a mix of new products/services and new technologies for software developers. Read on to find out where to watch this year’s event and what we expect to see.

When is the Google I/O Event?

Google I/O 2022 will take place on two days: Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12. The main keynote will take place on May 11, as well as learning lab content for developers. Technical sessions will be published on May 12.

How to Watch the Google I/O Event Live

The main Google I/O Developer Keynote will take place on May 11 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, or 12:00 PM Pacific Time. Click here for a conversion to other time zones. It will be live on the Google Developers YouTube channel, and two broadcasts will be available: the normal livestream, and the livestream with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter. You can click the ‘Set reminder’ button on the YouTube pages to be notified when the broadcast goes live.

Play Video

Google I/O traditionally had in-person keynotes and developer sessions, which were broadcasted live as they happened. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled I/O 2020 entirely, and forced last year’s event to be entirely digital. Google I/O 2022 is mostly following the format of last year’s show — sessions will all show up at once on the Google Developers YouTube channel.

What to Expect

The main Google I/O Keynote usually focuses on two areas: new Google products and features for existing Google services, and news for developers creating Android/web apps. The former is usually more exciting, but the developer news often leads to exciting changes as well. For example, when a new API appears in Android, it might improve Android apps down the road.

Last year’s Google I/O 2021 event introduced Material You, Google’s updated design language for Android with an emphasis on customizable colors, which eventually arrived in Android 12. Samsung and Google also revealed that they were teaming up on wearables, which led to the Galaxy Watch 4 series using Wear OS 3 instead of Samsung’s own Tizen operating system. New features for Google Photos and Maps were shown off, as well as some AI demos.

Google will definitely talk about Android 13 at this year’s event, which has already gone through multiple Developer Previews and a Beta release. The company also might show off the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch, which have both leaked multiple times. Google’s release schedule for previous Pixel A-series phones has been haphazard, so even if the Pixel 6a is revealed at I/O, it might not be available for another few months — the Pixel 4a and 5a were released in August 2020 and August 2021, respectively. The Pixel Watch also might not show up on store shelves for another few months.

Google has already published the schedule for all I/O keynotes and developer sessions, so at the very least, we know what general topics the company will talk about. There are several events dedicated Android, Chrome, and Chrome OS, which isn’t much of a surprise. There are also sessions related to ARCore (the library that powers augmented reality content on Android), the Flutter application framework, Google Home, Google Pay, web development, Privacy Sandbox (Google’s replacement for advertising tracking cookies), Wear OS, and other topics.