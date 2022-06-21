When using Google Docs, you might add a table to neatly organize information so that you can share it with your company or audience. To speed up the creation process, try a table template instead.

A table is a terrific tool for structuring data, but what makes it even better is when the table is created for you. All you have to do is pop in your own details. In Google Docs, you can use table templates for products, reviews, projects, and content.

Available Table Templates in Google Docs

As of May 2022, there are four table templates in Google Docs. Although these templates include preset fields, you can easily customize them to suit your needs as we’ll describe below.

Here are the templates and their fields:

Product Roadmap : Project, Status, Related Files, and Notes

: Project, Status, Related Files, and Notes Review Tracker : Reviewer, Status, and Notes

: Reviewer, Status, and Notes Project Assets : File, Description, and Status

: File, Description, and Status Launch Content Tracker: Type, Description, Publish Date, Published, Outlet, and Link to Content

Insert a Table Template

Place your cursor in your document where you want to insert the table template. Go to Insert > Table in the menu, move to Table Templates, and select one in the pop-out menu.

Currently, you can also access these templates in the Insert > Building Blocks pop-out menu.

Use the Table Template

If you’re familiar with using tables in Google Docs, then you know how to maneuver them, add rows, remove columns, and the like. These templates work the same way.

Tip: You can quickly move through the cells to enter your data from left to right, top to bottom, using your Tab key.

Work With Rows and Columns

The simplest way to add another row is to go to the last cell in the table. This is the cell in the bottom-right corner. Then, press your Tab key. This inserts a new row automatically formatted for the table.

You can also do the following:

Add a row or column: Hover your cursor on the left side of a row or over a column header and click the plus sign in the floating toolbar.

Remove a row or column: Right-click the row or column you want to remove and select “Delete Row” or “Delete Column” from the menu.

Rearrange a row or column: Hover your cursor on the left side of the row or over a column header. Select the grid icon in the floating toolbar and drag the row or column where you want it.

Sort the table: Right-click the column you want to sort by, move to Sort Table, and choose “Sort Ascending” or “Sort Descending” in the pop-out menu.

Customize the Drop-Down Lists

The drop-down lists in the table templates are super handy for adding statuses. You just select one from the list. But you can also customize these lists for statuses that make more sense to you if necessary.

RELATED: How to Add To or Edit a Drop-Down List in Google Sheets

Each drop-down list uses a template and the list in each field of a single table uses that same template. This means you’ll have the option to change just one or all lists in the table.

Click the drop-down list and pick “Add / Edit Options” at the bottom.

In the Dropdown Options window, make your changes. You can edit an item, change a color, add an item using New Option, delete an item, or rearrange the items with drag-and-drop.

When you finish, click “Save.”

As mentioned, since you are using the drop-down list in other fields for the table, you’ll see a pop-up message reminding you. Then, pick either “Just This Instance” to change only that particular list or “Apply to All” to change all of them.

If you would rather create your own drop-down list to use in your table, check out our how-to for creating and customizing a drop-down list in Google Docs.

These templates in Google Docs give you quick and easy ways to use tables and organize your data nicely. For more, check out how to create a table of contents in Google Docs too!