In Spotify’s desktop app, the Friend Activity tab displays what music your friends are listening to. If you care less about that, you can hide the panel and have more screen real estate in the app. We’ll show you how to do just that.

You can use either of the following methods to hide the Friend Activity tab in Spotify.

Note: Know that Spotify only displays the Friend Activity tab in its desktop app, so you only have to perform this process on your computer.

Hide Spotify’s Friend Activity Tab Using a Menu Bar Option

One quick way to remove Friend Activity from your view is to use Spotify’s menu bar option.

If you’re on a Windows PC, in Spotify’s top-left corner, click the three dots.

In the menu that opens, choose View > Friend Activity.

Tip: In the future, to re-enable the tab, click the same View > Friend Activity option.

The tab is now disabled.

If you use a Mac, then in Spotify’s menu bar, click View > Friend Activity, and your tab will be gone. You’re all set.

Remove Spotify’s Friend Activity Panel From Settings

Another way to get rid of Friend Activity is by using an option in Spotify’s settings menu. This option works the same in Windows, Mac, and Linux.

To use this method, in Spotify’s top-right corner, click your profile icon and choose “Settings.”

Scroll down the “Settings” page to the “Display” section. Here, turn off the “See What Your Friends Are Playing” option.

Tip: Later, to bring the tab back, enable the “See What Your Friends Are Playing” option.

Immediately, Spotify will remove the Friend Activity panel from your screen. Enjoy a decluttered music listening interface!

On a related note, did you know you can start a private Spotify session to avoid sharing what music you're listening to with your friends?

