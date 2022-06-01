Your ISP has a data cap. You’re worried about using so much data you blow through it. So what exactly does that look like, and are you really at risk of doing so?

Data Caps Are Still Too Common

We think data caps are awful and an antiquated practice that shouldn’t even exist. But if you’re stuck with an ISP that has a cap, you’ve probably thought about it before. Maybe you’ve even taken some steps to monitor your data usage out of concern you’d be hit with overage fees.

But even then a data cap can feel kind of abstract. It’s certainly a concrete number and your ISP will be sure to let you know if you blow through it—somebody has to pay the $-per-GB overage fees after all—but what does using up all your data look like?

Data caps range in size from as low as a few hundred GBs for various satellite and rural DSL providers to as high multi-TB caps for other providers. Typically, however, the average is around 1TB (with some small variations like 1.2 or 1.25 equally as common).

With that in mind, we’re going to play around with 1TB as our example data cap. Feel free to take our numbers and tweak them to fit your situation.

What Can You Do with 1TB?

So you have a 1TB, or thereabout, size data cap. You’re worried your streaming video or gaming habits might put you at risk of blowing through it and paying extra.

We’ve crunched the numbers on the bitrates and demands of various common internet activities to create a rough average data rate for each activity.

Streaming, Gaming, and Browsing

First, let’s look at what we would consider “active” internet use, usage where you’re sitting there actively engaged with the content like streaming a movie or playing a game.

In the table below we’ve broken the information down into how much data the activity uses per hour and then extrapolated that out into how many hours you could do just that activity before hitting a 1TB data cap, as well as what that works out to in terms of hours-per-day in a 30-day month.