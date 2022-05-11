ApeCoin has recently captured the public’s attention like many other memecoins. However, unlike Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, ApeCoin might actually provide some real utility and be here for the long haul.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club

ApeCoin (APE) is an Ethereum-based token linked to the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are one of the most successful NFT projects to date. Bored Apes have sold for unthinkable prices. Their notoriety amongst celebrities and high-profile NFT collectors has bolstered their astronomic rise.

If you want to purchase a Bored Ape in May 2022, you would need roughly $300,000 for the cheapest one. The most expensive Bored Ape sold for more than $2 million.

web3 and the Metaverse

As Bored Apes became mainstream, the company behind them, YugaLabs, used the momentum to launch new web3 applications. It has already launched its own metaverse, dubbed the Otherside. YugaLabs plans to take it even a step further and create an entire community based around web3 and blockchain technologies.

To kick off their ambitious goals, YugaLabs airdropped the newly minted ApeCoin to holders of Bored Apes. For every Bored Ape owned, holders received 10,094 ApeCoins. Based on the price at the time of the original airdrop that was about $70,000. YugaLabs used the blockchain to find all wallet addresses of Bored Ape buyers and deposited ApeCoin. Owners literally woke up on March 17th to tens of thousands of dollars in their wallets.

ApeCoin will be the default currency for all things related to the Bored Ape community. In late April 2022, YugaLabs launched an auction for “land” in the Otherside. There were 55,000 land deeds minted as an NFT. One deed represented one plot of land in the Otherside. Plots could only be purchased with ApeCoin. Each deed was priced at 305 ApeCoins.

The auction of virtual land was a hit. It generated $300 million in sales from the initial release and another $300 million in resales in the post-market. The demand for land in the Otherside was responsible for the largest amount of traffic on the Ethereum blockchain this year.

Not Your Average Memecoin

YugaLabs announced that the token will also be used as the governance token for the ApeCoin DAO. Holders will be able to vote on relevant topics ranging from the allocation of funds to what future endeavors the DAO should embrace.

Due to the large following of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and YugaLabs’ plans to make ApeCoin the default currency for all their web3 projects, this cryptocurrency might stick around.

If interested in purchasing ApeCoin there are a handful of popular exchanges to do so. Coinbase, Gemini, Binance, Uniswap, and FTX all list ApeCoin. There are plenty more exchanges you can purchase ApeCoin on.