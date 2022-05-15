With Google Docs’ download option, you can download some or all documents from the cloud to your desktop and mobile devices in various formats. These formats include the popular ones like PDF and Microsoft Word (DOCX). We’ll show you how to do that.

In Google Docs on your desktop and Android phone, you can download your documents in your preferred format. On an iPhone or iPad, though, you can only make your documents available for offline use. This basically means you can’t technically download the files, but make them available to view offline in the Google Docs app.

Download a Google Doc on Desktop

To download your documents to your desktop, first, launch your preferred web browser on your computer and open Google Docs. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

On the Docs site, open the document you want to save to your computer.

When the document launches, from the menu bar, select File > Download. Then choose the format in which you want to download your document.

Your computer’s standard “save” window will open. Here, choose the folder in which you want to save your document, then click “Save.”

Your Google Doc has been successfully downloaded to your computer for offline use. You’re all set.

Download Multiple or All Google Docs

If you’d like to download multiple documents at once, head to Google Drive, select the documents to download, right-click any one document, and choose “Download.” Your files will download in Microsoft Word (DOCX) format.

That’s all there is to it. Enjoy!

Save a Google Doc on Android

On Android, make use of the free Google Docs app to download your documents in various file formats.

To do that, first, launch Google Docs on your phone. Then tap the document you want to download.

On the document screen, at the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

From the three-dot menu that opens, select “Share & Export.”

In the “Share & Export” menu, tap “Save As.”

A “Save As” menu will open listing all the formats in which you can download your document. Choose a format and then tap “OK.”

Google Docs will download the file to your phone’s storage, and you will find it in your phone’s file manager app.

Make a Google Doc Available Offline on iPhone and iPad

On an iPhone or iPad, you can’t download Google Docs files like you can on desktop and Android. But, you can make your documents available offline, which lets you access your files in the Google Docs app even when you are not connected to the internet.

To use that option, first, open the Google Docs app on your phone. Then tap the document you want to make available locally.

When the document screen opens, in the top-right corner, select the three dots.

In the three-dot menu, at the bottom, tap “Available Offline.”

Google Docs will make your selected document available offline. When you go back to Docs’ main screen, all your offline files will be listed with a checkmark icon on them.

And that’s how you bring your online-only Google Docs to your various devices for offline use. Very useful!

Like this, you can also export all your Google Drive files to your devices. Check that out if you’re interested.

