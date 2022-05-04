While we can’t promise you the wisdom of the Jedi on this May Fourth, you can at least pretend your Midichlorian count is off the charts as you direct your brand new robot vacuum around the house without lifting a finger. Find a slew of discounts on Roborock vacuums, plus iPads, a Wi-Fi mesh system, and plenty more in this week’s How-To Geek Deals.

Save Up to 47% on Roborock Robot Vacuums

Give your mom the gift of automation this Mother’s Day! From now through Sunday, May 8, Roborock’s running a huge sale on some of their most popular robot vacuums, including the advanced S7, affordable E4, and quiet S6 Pure.

Roborock S7

As Roborock’s newest vacuum on this list, the S7 features a hybrid vacuum + mop system that allows it to clean both carpeted areas and hard surfaces with the same device. Grab the Roborock S7 for $479.99 ($170 off) right now at Amazon.

Roborock S7 The Roborock S7 is one of the newest robot vacuums on this list, and it features a hybrid vacuum + mop cleaning system.

Roborock E4

As one of the earliest models in Roborock’s lineup, the E4 is a tried and true workhouse that gets the job done without breaking the bank. Pick up the Roborock E4 for just $159.99 ($140 off) here.

Roborock E4 The Roborock E4 is an affordably capable automated workhorse.

Roborock S6 Pure

If you’re the type that likes a bit of peace and quiet in your home, the Roborock S6 Pure is for you. This robot vacuum is the stealthiest option in the lineup, humming along at only 58 decibels. Get the Roborock S6 Pure now for $319.99 ($280 off).

Roborock S6 Pure The Roborock S6 Pure is a silent but powerful robot vacuum for your home.

Apple iPad Mini (2021) For $399.99 ($99.01 Off)

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the planet, and this week, you can snap up an iPad Mini 2021 edition for $399.99 ($99.01 off). This iPad comes with a beautiful 8.3″ Liquid Retina display, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP wide rear camera paired with a 12MP ultra wide front-facing camera with Center Stage, and secure authentication enabled by Touch ID. The iPad Mini (2021) was featured as one of our favorite eReaders of 2022 and we even called it “one of Apple’s best tablets yet.” This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the iPad Mini (2021) since it launched.

Apple iPad Mini (2021) Apple iPad Mini 2021 is a compact tablet with a powerful chip and feature-rich camera system.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System For $169 ($30 Off)

Having a strong and stable internet connection is vital to any modern home, which is why you need an Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system for $169 ($30 off). This set includes three dual band routers capable of blanketing a 4,500 square-foot space in Wi-Fi. The eero 6 bundle is easy to set up and it can even link up with Alexa to help you control other compatible smart devices within your home with just your voice. This is the best price we’ve seen on the Amazon eero 6 system so far this year.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System The Amazon eero 6 is a mesh Wi-Fi 6 system that can blanket a 4,500 square-foot space in Wi-Fi.

Apple AirTags (4 Pack) For $89 ($10 Off)

There are a lot of creative ways to use Apple’s AirTags, and thanks to today’s special deal, they’re now cheaper than ever. Pick up a set of four AirTags for just $89 ($10 off) and enjoy Precision Finding with Find My app integration for tracking down lost or stolen items. You can also put your tags in Lost Mode to receive notifications as to their whereabouts. This is only the second time the Apple AirTags have hit this low of a price since they launched in 2021.

Apple AirTags (4 Pack) Apple AirTags use the power of hundreds of millions of Apple devices around the globe to help you monitor and track down your lost items.

Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable For $13.59 ($3.40 Off)

Although wirelessly charging your favorite phone is convenient, it’s still not as fast as using a wired connection. This week, grab an Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C charging cable for just $13.59 ($3.40 off). This Amazon’s Choice product features a dual-chip design embedded in each connector that ensures charging stability and high output efficiency. With 100W charging adapter compatibility, the Anker Powerline III can even help power up a demanding MacBook Pro 16″. This is the best price we’ve seen on this USB-C cable this year.