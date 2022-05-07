Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje face off for the lightweight championship at UFC 274, broadcast live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 274 Live in the United States

UFC 274’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month) can stream UFC 274 for an additional $74.99. Anyone who isn’t already a subscriber can get UFC 274 plus a year of ESPN+ for $99.98.

In addition to Oliveira defending his lightweight title against Gaethje, the main card features another title bout, a battle for the women’s strawweight championship between defending champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Carla Esparza. Also on the main card are a lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, a light heavyweight bout between Maurício Rua and Ovince Saint Preux, and a lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

The preliminary bouts are available to stream for all ESPN+ and Disney bundle subscribers at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 274, your best strategy is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 274 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 274 no matter where you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching the UFC 274 broadcast.