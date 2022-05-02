Apple Music has been around since 2015, but it’s still missing on many popular platforms. Apple Music has been missing from Roku (which sells some of our favorite streaming devices) since the service first launched, but that is finally changing.

Roku announced on Monday that an Apple Music app is now available on all Roku devices, including the company’s numerous streaming players and sticks, Roku TVs, and the Roku Streambar Pro. The app works just as you’d expect — you can stream any songs, albums, or playlists you want, and your TV will display song lyrics synchronized with music playback. Apple Music also has some video content, such as music videos, original shows, and concerts, which are all available on Roku. Apple even supports 4K video playback, as long as your Roku player or TV can output 4K.

The new service is great news for Roku owners, especially after Roku spent much of last year fighting with Google over distribution rights for YouTube and YouTube TV. YouTube is one of the most popular video services worldwide, so losing access likely would have led many people to switch to other streaming devices, which could have incentivized fewer companies to bring their services and apps to Roku. Back in April, Roku also reached a deal with Amazon to keep Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) for at least several more years — avoiding a similar public battle to what Roku and Google went through.

This isn’t the first Apple service to arrive on Roku devices, as Apple TV has been available on Roku since 2019. It’s a bit strange that Apple’s video streaming service supported Roku relatively quickly, while Apple Music had to wait almost seven years, but at least it’s there now.