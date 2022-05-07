If you own any Corsair devices or peripherals, then you should absolutely install iCUE. The free program lets you manage, control, and customize your Corsair gear, allowing you to make the most out of them.

What Is iCUE for?

iCUE is a piece of software from Corsair that allows you to manage and control all your Corsair devices, including supported peripherals.

This includes headsets, mice, keyboards, coolers, fans, and RAM. With iCUE, you can customize lighting, set key assignments to remap buttons, create macros, change device settings, update firmware, and monitor your PC’s performance. In short, you’re given more control over your gear.

Depending on the device, you might have more options on a newer model. Some will have advanced features that can maximize your gaming experience or boost your productivity. With mice, for example, you can change the preset DPI settings, adjust the polling rate, or change the pointer speed on the fly.

With lighting effects, there are 11 different presets to choose from. But you can also create custom effects for certain sections of your keyboard. Maybe you always want the arrow and WASD keys to remain a solid red. You’re able to choose the exact colors, how fast they change, and the lighting effects to apply, such as wavy or spiral.

Advertisement



There are equalizer (EQ) presets for your headset, or you can create your own. Fan and pump speeds are adjustable with an AIO cooler, and there are options to automatically or manually change how they perform at various temperature ranges. Customizing your gear exactly how you like is not only fun but a great way to create an immersive gaming experience. With iCUE, you can do more with your gear in a single, organized program.

Monitor Hardware Statistics

Corsair iCUE lets you keep an eye on your system’s statistics, even for non-Corsair branded parts. There are temperature and power readouts for your hardware, including graphics cards, CPUs, power supplies, motherboards, and AIO liquid coolers. You’ll see how fast your fans are spinning, in addition to controlling their speeds. There are also clock speeds and RAM timings for you to view.

This information can be useful for diagnosing problems with your PC parts or to help you maximize your system’s performance. Monitoring how your system runs while performing certain activities like gaming or rendering is a great way to find out if your system is bottlenecked in any way. One example is adjusting your Corsair power supply’s rails under certain GPU loads to improve stability and performance.

Update Your Firmware

Firmware updates are important to install, as they can fix bugs and improve performance. Corsair iCUE lets you update the firmware for all your devices all at once. In just three clicks, you can check all your devices for updates and install them with the software. It’s really that easy!

You no longer have to worry about checking each device for updates individually. And whenever you open iCUE, you’ll see a notification if there are updates available. The downside is that iCUE doesn’t update automatically, so you’ll want open the program once in a while to check for updates.

Advertisement



If you’re having issues with your current firmware, you can manually roll it back to a previous version. The rollback version needs to be saved on your computer so that you can load it into the program. Make sure you’re only using official firmware provided by Corsair. If you don’t have it on your computer, you might not be able to find previous versions online, so the best course of action is to request one from the support team.

Create Profiles

Do you share your PC with multiple people or want to set up profiles for different uses? Maybe you want a profile for gaming and another for work or productivity.

iCUE lets you create and switch between profiles on the fly, and you can rename them to whatever you want. This is handy if you want to use different sets of remapped keys and other adjustments for gaming and work-related activities. There’s even an import and export feature that lets you save and send your profiles to other people. iCUE users love to share their profile setups!

Furthermore, you can set a macro to quickly switch between profiles. You can also automatically switch to a profile when a certain game or application is launched. How cool is that?

This means you can switch to your League of Legends profile when the game starts, and then you can revert back to your work profile when the game closes. Being able to create profiles and switch between them quickly provides more functionality to all of iCUE’s features.

If you don’t have any Corsair hardware yet, or you’re looking to expand your collection, we recommend the K100 RGB keyboard.