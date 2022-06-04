Do you know those cool, flashy, and colorful lights on gaming gear? Those are RGB lights! Even though most people think they’re just for show, RGB lighting can be way more beneficial than you think. Here’s why.

It Looks Spectacular

We all know that one friend or streamer who loves RGB lighting. They have it on their mouse, keyboard, microphone, headset, graphics card, and RAM. You name it. They probably have a room that’s completely filled with lights. Behind the computer desk, monitors, on the walls, underneath the bed, and behind the television.

But let’s be honest, it’s pretty amazing to see color-coordinated lights in someone’s room and on all their gaming gear. It gives off the aesthetic of a real gamer who takes their craft seriously. We all want to look like pros even if we’re not, and RGB lighting is one way to achieve that.

Remember that the lighting effects don’t have to be intense. Most RGB gear allows you to customize the effects, so you can choose something basic over a flashy mode with a gazillion changing colors. Sometimes, a solid teal lighting setup is all you need.

Get in the Zone

Having RGB gear can feel make you feel more immersed in your game. Similar to playing your favorite workout songs at the gym, RGB lighting can help you get into the zone, which may increase your focus and performance.

Advertisement



Believe it or not, lights and colors can affect your mood. For example, blue and green lighting are calming colors that can help you feel more relaxed. Red lightning is often perceived as intense–as if something intense is about to go down. Some people may benefit from red lighting when playing fast-paced games like first-person shooters. It can get you into a combat-ready state, ready to take on anything.

60% Mechanical Keyboard Durgod HK Venus RGB A compact and fun 60% mechanical keyboard with stunning RGB lights. Customizable with HKG Software.

You can experiment with different colors and modes to see which one helps you perform the best. Some people might even have a different lighting setup for various games. It’s all about finding what works best for you so that you give yourself a mental edge over your opponents.

Brighten up Your Day, Literally

Everyone’s bound to have bad days where you just don’t feel like your normal, happy self. Think about the last time you had a bad day. Imagine if you stayed in a room with dim lights and dull colors. You’d probably feel worse, right? Maybe you wouldn’t feel like turning on your gaming system at all.

Now, imagine you were in a bright room with vibrant lights, and the lights are glowing with your favorite colors. You’re far more likely to feel better than you would in a dark, depressing room. RGB lighting could literally brighten up your day to get you into the right mindset to play your best, or to feel a little better.

Plus, it’s just more fun to game with nice lighting. When you’re in the zone and playing with friends, it feels good to look over and see everyone’s lights. It creates a more connected and enjoyable gaming experience. Not to mention the importance of good lighting when streaming.

It’s Easy to Turn Off

Some may find RGB lighting to be distracting when playing games that require lots of focus. The good news is that it doesn’t take much to turn off the lights, as you can usually do so with the light’s software or by hitting a button on your piece of gear.

Advertisement



iCUE, for example, is software designed for Corsair users to manage and control all their Corsair gear. You can customize the lighting effects on any device with RGB, as well as turn them off. You can also create profiles that allow you to change your settings based on the selected profile. There’s even an advanced feature that allows you to create profiles for games, which is perfect for those who want to disable or dim the lights when starting up a specific game.

RGB-lit gear always comes with software or an easy way to turn off or adjust the lighting. If you can’t find a method, search the exact name of your gaming equipment and read the product description. It will either tell you the name of the software to install or how to turn off the lights without it.