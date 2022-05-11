Navigating a large spreadsheet can become increasingly difficult as you add more data. What if you want to quickly go to a particular cell or range in Google Sheets? Here, we’ll show you a few ways to do this.

You might have a specific cell that you update regularly with new data. Or maybe you have a cell range that you constantly review. With the “Go To” feature, links to frequently visited cells, and keyboard shortcuts, you can get where you need to go in your sheet easily.

Open the Go To Feature

Google Sheets offers a handy built-in tool for jumping to a particular cell or range. This is the Go To feature and you can open it a couple of different ways.

Method One: Press F5 or Fn+F5. If the shortcut doesn’t work, you may need to enable compatible spreadsheet shortcuts in Google Sheets. To do so, open the Help tab, select “Keyboard Shortcuts,” and turn on the toggle at the bottom.

Method two: Open the Help tab and type “Go To” or “Go To Range” in the search box. Then, select the “Go To Range” option.

Advertisement



Once the Go To box appears, type the cell reference for the cell you want to jump to in the Enter a Range box. Click the arrow or press Enter or Return.

You’ll then head directly to the cell you enter, making it the active cell as well.

If you want to jump to a cell range, use the Go To feature and enter the range as you would in a formula. Type the first cell in the range, a colon, and then the last cell in the range.

For example, to go to the range A1 through B5, you would enter: A1:B5.

The most upper-left cell will be the active cell.

RELATED: How to Import Data from Another Google Sheet

Link to a Cell or Range

Maybe there’s a certain cell or range that you want to jump to regularly. All you need is a spot to enter a link and you can visit that cell or range anytime with a click.

RELATED: How to Get a Hyperlink to a Cell or Range in Google Sheets

Select the cell or range you want to go to often so you can obtain a direct link for it. Right-click, move your cursor to View More Cell Actions, and pick “Get Link to This Cell/Range.”

Advertisement



The link is automatically placed on your clipboard, and you may see a brief message pop up letting you know this.

Head to the spot in your sheet where you want to insert the link. Select Insert > Link from the menu or use the Insert Link button in the toolbar.

Paste the link into the Search or Paste Link Box and click “Apply.”

Now when you select that cell, you’ll see your link appear. Click to jump to the linked cell or range.

Tip: You can also link directly to named ranges. Follow the same steps to open the Insert Link box, choose “Sheets and Named Ranges,” and pick the name from the list.

Navigate Using Keyboard Shortcuts

If it’s not a particular cell you want to visit but instead the beginning or end of a row or column, you can use keyboard shortcuts to get there quickly.

RELATED: All the Best Google Sheets Keyboard Shortcuts

Windows Shortcuts

Ctrl+Home: Go to the beginning of the sheet.

Home: Go to the beginning of the row.

Ctrl+End: Go to the end of a sheet.

End: Go to the end of a row.

Mac Shortcuts

Command+Left Arrow: Go to the beginning of the row.

Command+Right Arrow: Go to the end of the row.

Command+Up Arrow: Go to the beginning of the column.

Command+Down Arrow: Go to the end of the column.

Note: Depending on your Mac’s keyboard, there may be variations to these shortcuts. Go to Help > Keyboard Shortcuts and select the Navigation section for more.

The next time you need to navigate your Google Sheet quickly, whether to a particular cell or the end of a row, keep these methods in mind!