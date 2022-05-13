An iPhone silhouette with a Touch ID logo on its screen.

iPhones with Touch ID look different than iPhones with Face ID, and it can also change how you use certain features on your device. Here’s how to spot a phone with Touch ID—and a list of models that support the feature.

What Is Touch ID?

Touch ID is a biometric authentication feature that recognizes your fingerprint to verify your identity. To use it, you gently place your finger on the Touch ID sensor build into the home button. It comes in handy because you don’t need to type in your PIN number or passwords as often when purchasing apps, logging into accounts, or unlocking your iPhone.

Diagram of iPhones with Face ID or Touch ID
Apple

iPhones with Touch ID have a home button (a large circle) just below the screen. These devices do not have Face ID. Some features triggered by the side button on Face ID models (such as taking a screenshot) are instead activated by using the home button instead, so knowing that your device uses Touch ID can help you better follow how-to tutorials online.

Which iPhone Models Support Touch ID?

Apple introduced Touch ID on the iPhone 5s in 2013. Since then, it has appeared on 12 major models of iPhone (and some iPad models as well).  As of May 2022, Apple currently only makes one iPhone model that supports Touch ID, the iPhone SE.

Here’s a complete list of iPhones with Touch ID:

  • iPhone SE (2022)
  • iPhone SE (2020)
  • iPhone SE (2016)
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 5s

Touch ID is generally considered secure, but even if you own an iPhone that utilizes the feature, you’re not required to use it yourself. And if you do use Touch ID and want to turn it off, it’s easy to disable in Settings. Good luck!

