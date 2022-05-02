When it comes to robot vacuums, few companies push the boundaries of possibility as effectively as Roborock. Introducing features like advanced navigation with obstacle avoidance, industry-leading suction power, and an automatic bin emptying system, the company continues to redefine what a robot vacuum can do. This year, Roborock has truly outdone themselves by taking all of their fine-tuned innovations and cramming them into the brand new S7 MaxV Ultra, available for purchase starting today.

The Most Suction Power Available in a Robot Vacuum

Play Video

The S7 MaxV Ultra is the pinnacle of Roborock’s comprehensive vacuum lineup. Achieving a 9/10 review score in our official review, it features the same vacuum + mop hybrid system that was pioneered in the S7, allowing it to sweep carpets and mop hard surfaces without having to swap vacuums or attachments. This is achieved thanks to Roborock’s VibraRise mop head, which automatically lowers to scrub floors when a hard surface is detected. Then it retracts out of the way when driving over carpets and rugs.

While being able to conquer any surface in your home is nothing new for the S7 series, Roborock has completely redefined the power output of its newest model. For the first time ever in a robot vacuum, the S7 MaxV Ultra can achieve up to 5100 Pa of suction, or more than double the power of previous Roborock models. This means it can pick up even more dirt and debris embedded deep within your flooring.

Advanced Navigation With Obstacle Avoidance

While boasting the most suction power in a robot vacuum is noteworthy in itself, Roborock’s latest flagship has also received a major navigation upgrade. Taken from the S6 MaxV, the S7 MaxV Ultra now features an advanced obstacle avoidance system, giving it the ability to detect and drive around a variety of common household items, like rogue shoes, power cables, and presents left behind by your favorite pets. The S7 MaxV Ultra is able to harness these new navigation chops thanks to an integrated 3D scanner, RGB camera, and LiDAR sensor.

In addition to obstacle avoidance, you’ll also get to take advantage of Roborock’s smart control features. For instance, you can monitor your vacuum’s progress in real time, set no-go zones around your home, and tell your vacuum what to do via voice commands. You can even use the S7 MaxV Ultra’s camera system with included two-way audio to view and interact with your pets and children.

A Fully Automated Vacuum You Rarely Have to Touch

Automation has been a core value of Roborock’s product development since the beginning, and the S7 MaxV Ultra takes this concept to the extreme. Designed to be as self sufficient as possible, Roborock’s new flagship is able to automatically clean your floors, return itself to its charging cradle when needed, and empty out its own bin via the included auto-empty dock, which holds up to eight weeks of dirt.

Basically, your S7 MaxV Ultra will keep your floors spotless around the clock, and all you have to do is clear out the auto-empty dock once every two months. That’s not a bad trade-off for never having to manually vacuum your floors again.

Buy a Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Today

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra made its debut at CES earlier this year, and it’s available to purchase for $1,399.99 starting today. When you buy at the link, you’ll also get a new Roborock H7 Pure manual vacuum for free!

To learn about all the reasons why the S7 MaxV Ultra could be a great fit for your home, check out our full review. Then see why it ranked number one in our 2022 robot vacuum roundup.